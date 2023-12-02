Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Orlando 14-5, Brooklyn 9-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $36.90

What to Know

The Magic have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Barclays Center. The Magic will be strutting in after a victory while the Nets will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Magic proved on Friday. They managed a 130-125 victory over Washington.

The Magic can attribute much of their success to Paolo Banchero, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds, and Franz Wagner, who scored 31 points along with 8 assists and 7 rebounds. The contest was Wagner's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Nets' good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 129-128 to Charlotte. The Nets didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Nets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Nicolas Claxton, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Orlando is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season. As for Brooklyn, their loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 9-9.

While only the Magic took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward to Saturday, the Nets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. Orlando might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

The Magic ended up a good deal behind the Nets when the teams last played back in November, losing 124-104. Can the Magic avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Brooklyn is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.