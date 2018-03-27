Watch Bucks vs. Clippers online: NBA live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel

The second game of Tuesday night's nationally televised doubleheader will feature the Milwaukee Bucks traveling out west to take on the Clippers. Milwaukee enters the game at 39-34 on the season, which has them in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Clippers are also 39-34 entering this matchup, but in the Western Conference that has them in 10th place and two games out of the playoff race.

This will be the second and final meeting between these two teams this season. The Clippers took down the Bucks in Milwaukee, 127-120 just last week.

How to watch Bucks at Clippers



Date: Tuesday, March 27



Tuesday, March 27 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: Watch TNT

Watch TNT Follow: GameTracker



SportsLine odds

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off one of their most impressive victories of the season, a 106-103 triumph over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Now, they will try to build on that momentum as they take on another Western Conference foe -- the Clippers. Just last week, the Clippers came into the Bradley Center and soundly beat a Bucks team that was without Giannis Antetokounmpo for much of the night due to a sprained ankle.

Likewise, the Clippers are coming off one of their best wins of the season, as they defeated the East-leading Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Unfortunately, wins have been rare lately for the Clips, who have won just twice in their last seven outings. The recent skid has them in 10th place in the Western Conference, and two games back of eighth. With just under three weeks to play, time is starting to run out.