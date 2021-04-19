Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Phoenix 40-16; Milwaukee 35-21

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Fiserv Forum. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Suns nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Pride goes before the fall, and it seems Phoenix saw their 12-point advantage in the point spread and came into their contest against the San Antonio Spurs with a big head. Phoenix ended up on the wrong side of a painful 111-85 walloping at San Antonio's hands this past Saturday. Phoenix was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-45. The top scorers for Phoenix were point guard Jevon Carter (17 points) and shooting guard Devin Booker (15 points).

Meanwhile, the matchup between Milwaukee and the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Bucks falling 128-115 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Milwaukee was the play of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost posted a triple-double on 28 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a 3-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won seven out of their last 11 games against Phoenix.