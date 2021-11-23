Through 3 Quarters

The Indiana Pacers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Chicago Bulls 89-61 three quarters in.

Point guard Malcolm Brogdon has led the way so far for the Pacers, as he has 16 points and seven assists in addition to four rebounds and two blocks. One thing to keep an eye out for is Domantas Sabonis' foul situation as he currently sits at four.

The top scorers for Chicago have been small forward DeMar DeRozan (18 points) and shooting guard Zach LaVine (17 points).

This is the least points the Bulls have had yet this season going into the fourth quarter.

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Chicago

Current Records: Indiana 7-11; Chicago 12-5

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls are getting right back to it as they host the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 22 at United Center. Chicago is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Bulls didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the New York Knicks on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 109-103 win. Chicago's small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and had 31 points and five assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Indiana and the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Indiana wrapped it up with a 111-94 victory at home. Indiana's power forward Domantas Sabonis looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds along with six dimes. Sabonis had some trouble finding his footing against the Charlotte Hornets this past Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulls are expected to win a tight contest on Monday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Chicago is now 12-5 while the Pacers sit at 7-11. Chicago is 7-4 after wins this season, Indiana 2-4.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulls slightly, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Indiana have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Chicago.

Injury Report for Chicago

Nikola Vucevic: Out (Covid-19)

Alex Caruso: Out (Wrist)

Patrick Williams: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for Indiana