Fortunes may be turning around for the Hornets after losing four in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Magic 94-79. The Hornets' offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Wednesday with time still left to play.

The Hornets came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Orlando 45-31, Charlotte 18-58

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The Magic will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. The Hornets are crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Magic will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Wednesday, the Magic beat the Pelicans 117-108.

The Magic got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Paolo Banchero out in front who scored 32 points along with six rebounds. Banchero had some trouble finding his footing against the Trail Blazers on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Hornets and the Trail Blazers played on Wednesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 212-point over/under. The Hornets fell just short of the Trail Blazers by a score of 89-86. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss Charlotte has suffered since December 11, 2023.

Orlando's victory bumped their record up to 45-31. As for Charlotte, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-58.

The Magic took their win against the Hornets in their previous matchup back in March by a conclusive 112-92. In that game, the Magic amassed a halftime lead of 67-32, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

Odds

Orlando is a big 12-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 11.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 206 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.