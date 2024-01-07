Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: San Antonio 5-29, Cleveland 20-15

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

What to Know

The Cavaliers will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the San Antonio Spurs at 1:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a win while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Cavaliers proved on Friday. Everything went their way against Washington as Cleveland made off with a 114-90 win. The Cavaliers pushed the score to 84-59 by the end of the third, a deficit the Wizards cut but never quite recovered from.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 125-121 loss to they. They have not had much luck with the Bucks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite the defeat, the Spurs got a solid performance out of Devin Vassell, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 4 assists. Victor Wembanyama was another key contributor, scoring 27 points along with nine rebounds and five blocks.

The victory makes it two in a row for Cleveland and bumps their season record up to 20-15. As for San Antonio, they bumped their record down to 5-29 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home.

The Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid win over the Spurs in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 117-109. Will the Cavaliers repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 10.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 233.5 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.