Who's Playing
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets
Current Records: Minnesota 50-22, Denver 51-22
How To Watch
- When: Friday, March 29, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $92.00
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets will be playing at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Ball Arena.
After a string of four wins, the Nuggets' good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 104-97 to the Suns. Denver didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Nuggets' loss came about despite a quality game from Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 22 points, nine rebounds, and ten assists.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves waltzed into their matchup on Wednesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They enjoyed a cozy 106-91 win over the Pistons.
Denver's defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 51-22. As for Minnesota, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 50-22 record this season.
Looking forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).
The Nuggets skirted past the Timberwolves 115-112 in their previous matchup last Tuesday. Will the Nuggets repeat their success, or do the Timberwolves have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Denver is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212 points.
Series History
Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.
- Mar 19, 2024 - Denver 115 vs. Minnesota 112
- Nov 01, 2023 - Minnesota 110 vs. Denver 89
- Apr 25, 2023 - Denver 112 vs. Minnesota 109
- Apr 23, 2023 - Minnesota 114 vs. Denver 108
- Apr 21, 2023 - Denver 120 vs. Minnesota 111
- Apr 19, 2023 - Denver 122 vs. Minnesota 113
- Apr 16, 2023 - Denver 109 vs. Minnesota 80
- Feb 07, 2023 - Denver 146 vs. Minnesota 112
- Feb 05, 2023 - Minnesota 128 vs. Denver 98
- Jan 18, 2023 - Denver 122 vs. Minnesota 118