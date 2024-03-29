Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Minnesota 50-22, Denver 51-22

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 29, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, March 29, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $92.00

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will be playing at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Ball Arena.

After a string of four wins, the Nuggets' good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 104-97 to the Suns. Denver didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Nuggets' loss came about despite a quality game from Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 22 points, nine rebounds, and ten assists.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves waltzed into their matchup on Wednesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They enjoyed a cozy 106-91 win over the Pistons.

Denver's defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 51-22. As for Minnesota, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 50-22 record this season.

Looking forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).

The Nuggets skirted past the Timberwolves 115-112 in their previous matchup last Tuesday. Will the Nuggets repeat their success, or do the Timberwolves have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.