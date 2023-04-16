Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did whatever he could to keep Kings' Domantas Sabonis out of a key play in the last minute of Sacramento's Game 1 win on Saturday night. With under a minute remaining in the first-round playoff contest, Kings guard De'Aaron Fox missed a shot, and Green was boxing Sabonis out on the block. Green appeared to lean his weight backward into Sabonis, and both players fell onto the court. Then, as Green was getting up, he fell back into Sabonis -- initially keeping both himself and the Sacramento center out of a game-altering possession.

Green wasn't called for a foul, and Warriors guard Klay Thompson was able to secure the initial rebound. Green's gamesmanship essentially created a few seconds of 4-on-4 action, and Andrew Wiggins missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer with 10 seconds left.

You can see the Green-Sabonis play below:

However, Sabonis was able to get back down the court and eventually scoop up Wiggins' miss.

Green prevented Sabonis from getting an offensive rebound late, but Golden State's inability to do so over the course of the contest was a big part of the reason they ultimately lost the game. Sacramento grabbed 17 total offensive rebounds in the game, and they led to 21 second-chance points for the Kings in a game decided by three points. The Kings owned a 61-52 rebounding advantage for the game and Sabonis led all players with 16 boards (five offensive).

Moving forward, the Warriors know they will have to be more dedicated to crashing the defensive glass and trying to limit Sacramento's second chance opportunities.

"When nobody had nothing going, what kept them in the game was the offensive rebounds," Green said on his own podcast recorded shortly after the game. "In a situation like that, when you're on the other side of it, you're in that game like 'Yo, we're not playing well and we're right here.' But how do you get right there? For them it was the offensive rebounds. That's something we have to clean up."

In addition to doing a better job on the glass, the Warriors also have to try to figure out a way to slow down Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, who scored 38 points in his playoff debut in Game 1. If they can do those things, the Warriors will give themselves a great chance to bounce back in Game 2.