Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade made a hole-in-one at the notoriously difficult seventh hole at Pebble Beach golf course, celebrating wildly after making one of the more difficult shots for any golfer who takes to the course. The 41-year-old, three-time NBA champion could barely contain his excitement afterward, breaking into an animated celebration after sinking his ace.

After becoming the latest celebrity to make his mark on Pebble Beach, Wade was congratulated on his Instagram account by former teammates LeBron James and J.R. Smith.

Wade's hole-in-one was his first after three years of trying, adding to his obvious excitement. It continues what's been an enormously rewarding and deeply satisfying past several months for the 13-time NBA All-Star. Wade was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August in recognition of his career, which saw him win three titles with the Heat, including in 2006 when he was named MVP of the NBA Finals.

Wade has been able to commit himself to his golf game in his retirement, as he brought his NBA career to a close following the 2018-19 season after a final season with the Heat. Wade also played for the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.