WATCH: Greek fans in Cleveland serenade Giannis Antetokounmpo after loss to Cavs

The Milwaukee Bucks may have lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time this season on Tuesday, 124-119, but superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo received a small consolation prize after the game.

The Greek Freak dropped 40 points against LeBron James and the Cavs, his sixth time scoring 30 or more points in 10 games this season, and when he emerged from the locker room he was greeted by a mob of Greek fans at Quicken Loans Arena.

After Antetokounmpo questioned if they were all Greek, the group proved it by serenading their countryman with the Greek national anthem, "Hymn to Liberty." Of course, Giannis couldn't help but sing along.

Hundreds of Greeks serenade @Giannis_An34 after the game in Cleveland!!

Antetokounmpo then took some selfies with the fans, who were visibly delighted that he would spend time with them, particularly after a tough loss.

A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo is one of just eight Greek-born players to have ever played in the NBA. Kings center Giorgios Papagiannis is the only other player who is currently active.

