Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Miami
Current Records: Minnesota 16-17; Miami 16-17
What to Know
This Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.67 points per matchup. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Miami Heat will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 26 at FTX Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Timberwolves received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 121-109 to the Boston Celtics. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of point guard D'Angelo Russell, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten dimes along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, it looks like Miami must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive this past Friday. They lost 111-108 to the Indiana Pacers on a last-minute 33-foot three from Indiana's point guard Tyrese Haliburton with 0:02 left to play. Despite the loss, Miami had strong showings from small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 20 points in addition to six boards, and point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 21 points and five assists along with six boards.
Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Timberwolves against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 16-17. Minnesota is 7-9 after losses this season, the Heat 8-8.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $69.00
Odds
The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Minnesota have won ten out of their last 15 games against Miami.
