Who's Playing
Indiana @ Charlotte
Current Records: Indiana 32-39; Charlotte 22-50
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.54 points per matchup before their game Monday. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 121-82, which was the final score in Charlotte's tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday. The Hornets were down 92-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte; Oubre Jr. finished with 11 points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Indiana suffered a grim 141-121 defeat to Philadelphia this past Saturday. Indiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Aaron Nesmith, who had 25 points along with six boards.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, Charlotte was in the race but had to settle for second with a 116-111 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Indiana.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Indiana 116 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 16, 2022 - Indiana 125 vs. Charlotte 113
- Jan 26, 2022 - Charlotte 158 vs. Indiana 126
- Dec 29, 2021 - Charlotte 116 vs. Indiana 108
- Nov 19, 2021 - Charlotte 121 vs. Indiana 118
- Oct 20, 2021 - Charlotte 123 vs. Indiana 122
- May 18, 2021 - Indiana 144 vs. Charlotte 117
- Apr 02, 2021 - Charlotte 114 vs. Indiana 97
- Jan 29, 2021 - Charlotte 108 vs. Indiana 105
- Jan 27, 2021 - Indiana 116 vs. Charlotte 106
- Feb 25, 2020 - Indiana 119 vs. Charlotte 80
- Jan 06, 2020 - Indiana 115 vs. Charlotte 104
- Dec 15, 2019 - Indiana 107 vs. Charlotte 85
- Nov 05, 2019 - Charlotte 122 vs. Indiana 120
- Feb 11, 2019 - Indiana 99 vs. Charlotte 90
- Jan 20, 2019 - Indiana 120 vs. Charlotte 95
- Nov 21, 2018 - Charlotte 127 vs. Indiana 109
- Apr 10, 2018 - Charlotte 119 vs. Indiana 93
- Apr 08, 2018 - Indiana 123 vs. Charlotte 117
- Feb 02, 2018 - Charlotte 133 vs. Indiana 126
- Jan 29, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Charlotte 96
- Mar 15, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Charlotte 77
- Mar 06, 2017 - Charlotte 100 vs. Indiana 88
- Dec 12, 2016 - Indiana 110 vs. Charlotte 94
- Nov 07, 2016 - Charlotte 122 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 04, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Indiana 101
- Feb 26, 2016 - Charlotte 96 vs. Indiana 95
- Feb 10, 2016 - Charlotte 117 vs. Indiana 95