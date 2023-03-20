Who's Playing

Indiana @ Charlotte

Current Records: Indiana 32-39; Charlotte 22-50

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.54 points per matchup before their game Monday. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 121-82, which was the final score in Charlotte's tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday. The Hornets were down 92-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte; Oubre Jr. finished with 11 points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Indiana suffered a grim 141-121 defeat to Philadelphia this past Saturday. Indiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Aaron Nesmith, who had 25 points along with six boards.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Charlotte was in the race but had to settle for second with a 116-111 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Indiana.