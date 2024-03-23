Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Utah 29-41, Houston 34-35

What to Know

The Jazz have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to take on the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Toyota Center. The Jazz are staggering into the matchup hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Rockets will skip in buoyed by seven consecutive wins.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 18% worse than the opposition, a fact the Jazz found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 113-97 bruising from Dallas.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Jazz struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are 1-3 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, Houston was able to grind out a solid win over the Bulls on Thursday, taking the game 127-117.

The Rockets' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Dillon Brooks, who scored 23 points along with two steals. Brooks didn't help the Rockets' cause all that much against the Wizards on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Utah's defeat was their ninth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 29-41. As for Houston, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 34-35 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.1 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Rockets (currently ranked fourth in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 46 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Jazz and the Rockets were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in January, but the Jazz came up empty-handed after a 127-126 defeat. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Rockets' Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 14 rebounds. Now that the Jazz know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Houston is a big 11-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 228.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.