NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has a fan base that extends well beyond the Milwaukee city limits. As it turns out, actor and comedian Jack Black is a big supporter, and he made a song for the two-time NBA MVP.

Tenacious D, a band consisting of Black and fellow comedian Kage Gass, were performing in Milwaukee when Black chose to break out a new song in honor of Antetokounmpo. Black made it clear that he and Gass are Los Angeles Lakers fans, but they have a shared admiration for Antetokounmpo.

"You know me and Kage, we're Lakers for life, but there's one player, don't matter which team he's on, we [expletive] love him," Black said. "You know why? He's incredible."

Warning: Graphic language in the video below.

After leading the Bucks to an NBA title in 2021, Antetokounmpo came back with another strong season in 2021-22. He averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game before leading the Bucks to the second-round of the NBA playoffs.

Those efforts earned Antetokounmpo first-team All-NBA honors for the fourth season in a row. He was also named to the NBA's 75th anniversary team, and he went to the sixth consecutive All-Star game of his career.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will enter 2022-23 with major expectations again, but they will have a little extra support from Hollywood.