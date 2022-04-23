Who's Playing

Dallas @ Utah

Current Records: Dallas 2-1; Utah 1-2

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks' road trip will continue as they head to Vivint Arena at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Utah Jazz. The Mavericks aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Dallas is hoping for another win. They beat Utah 126-118 on Thursday. Dallas' point guard Jalen Brunson looked sharp as he had 31 points and five assists.

Dallas is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-114. In other words, don't count Utah out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.40

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Dallas.