Who's Playing

Orlando @ New York

Current Records: Orlando 13-26; New York 20-21

What to Know

The New York Knicks will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was a hard-fought game, but the Knicks had to settle for a 99-96 defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. The top scorers for New York were power forward Julius Randle (19 points), shooting guard Alec Burks (19 points), and shooting guard R.J. Barrett (17 points). That makes it three consecutive games in which Julius Randle has had at least 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 102-97 to the Miami Heat. A silver lining for the Magic was the play of center Nikola Vucevic, who shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 38 points and ten rebounds along with six dimes.

New York is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

New York is now 20-21 while Orlando sits at 13-26. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knicks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.20%, which places them second in the league. Less enviably, the Magic have only been able to knock down 43% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Orlando.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Orlando have won 11 out of their last 19 games against New York.