Denver @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Denver 4-2; Los Angeles 0-5

The Los Angeles Lakers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers and Denver are even-steven over their past 30 head-to-heads (15-15).

It was all tied up 52-52 at halftime, but Los Angeles was not quite the Minnesota Timberwolves' equal in the second half when they met this past Friday. Los Angeles came up short against Minnesota, falling 111-102. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of small forward Troy Brown Jr., who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 12-point finish.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Nuggets and the Utah Jazz this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Denver wrapped it up with a 117-101 victory at home. Denver's small forward Michael Porter Jr. looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 22 points and 13 boards.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past five games, so buyers beware.

Denver's win lifted them to 4-2 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 0-5. Allowing an average of 116.33 points per game, Denver hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

The Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Los Angeles and Denver both have 15 wins in their last 30 games.