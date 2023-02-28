Lakers star LeBron James suffered an ankle injury during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday and played through the pain before news broke that James would miss at least two weeks with the injury. Hanging out courtside right behind him was two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes -- someone James knew could relate to his situation.

James came down in the third quarter and was visibly in pain while holding his right foot. However, he decided to stay in the game.

"You're not the only one playing with a f----d up ankle. Nah, nah. Let's make a bet, alright?" James joked with Mahomes when he saw him later.

The NFL star injured his ankle during the Divisional Round of the playoffs when his Kansas City Chiefs were playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The quarterback reaggravated the injury during the first half of the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes limped off the field in the second quarter but returned to throw two touchdown passes in the second half en route to a Chiefs win.

"I knew I wasn't coming out of this game," he told the media during the postgame press conference. "I re-aggravated it a little bit... I'll worry about that in the offseason."

His sacrifice paid off as he earned his second Super Bowl ring with a 38-35 victory.

James played through the injury on Sunday and the Lakers ended up winning the game 111-108 by overcoming a 27-point deficit -- the Lakers' biggest comeback in 21 years. James contributed with 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes.

However, the team won't be able to count on their leading scorer for a while as that ankle injury will cause him to miss at least two weeks, but possibly longer. James shared his frustration with the injury when he posted a photo of his foot on his Instagram story on Monday.

The timing is unfortunate for the Lakers as they need every win they can get if they want a chance at making it to the playoffs. The team has a 5-9 record without James this season.