Every NBA player has someone they idolized while growing up, but few of them ever get traded in exchange for their childhood hero. That's what happened when Mikal Bridges went from the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant.

While doing an interview with the Nets' social media team, Bridges was asked who his favorite athlete was growing up. A smile spread across Bridges' face, and he broke out into a laugh when he replied, "Kevin Durant."

That answer was just a little bit awkward considering the Nets just sent Durant and T.J. Warren to the Suns in exchange for Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four unprotected first-round picks. Regardless of the circumstance, Bridges gets credit for answering honestly.

Durant played three seasons with the Nets, and he endured highs and lows in his time with the franchise. Durant played at an All-NBA level, but the team wasn't able to advance beyond the second round of the playoffs. In 129 games with the Nets, Durant averaged 29.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.

Bridges, now in his fifth NBA season after getting drafted 10th overall by the Suns in 2018, is off to a good start with his new team. In three games with the Nets, Bridges is averaging 25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.