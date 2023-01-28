Who's Playing

The New York Knicks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 26 of 2020. New York and Brooklyn will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Barclays Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Knicks ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday with a 120-117 win over the Boston Celtics. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and had 37 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Brooklyn on Thursday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Detroit Pistons, falling 130-122. Brooklyn's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Kyrie Irving, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points, six dimes and five boards, and center Nicolas Claxton, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Claxton has had at least 11 rebounds. Claxton's points were the most he has had all year.

The Knicks' win brought them up to 27-23 while the Nets' defeat pulled them down to 29-19. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them second in the league. But Brooklyn comes into the matchup boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 50.90%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

Brooklyn have won 17 out of their last 28 games against New York.