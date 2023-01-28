Who's Playing
New York @ Brooklyn
Current Records: New York 27-23; Brooklyn 29-19
What to Know
The New York Knicks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 26 of 2020. New York and Brooklyn will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Barclays Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Knicks ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday with a 120-117 win over the Boston Celtics. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and had 37 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Brooklyn on Thursday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Detroit Pistons, falling 130-122. Brooklyn's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Kyrie Irving, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points, six dimes and five boards, and center Nicolas Claxton, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Claxton has had at least 11 rebounds. Claxton's points were the most he has had all year.
The Knicks' win brought them up to 27-23 while the Nets' defeat pulled them down to 29-19. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them second in the league. But Brooklyn comes into the matchup boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 50.90%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $128.25
Odds
The Nets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -107
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brooklyn have won 17 out of their last 28 games against New York.
- Nov 09, 2022 - Brooklyn 112 vs. New York 85
- Apr 06, 2022 - Brooklyn 110 vs. New York 98
- Mar 13, 2022 - Brooklyn 110 vs. New York 107
- Feb 16, 2022 - Brooklyn 111 vs. New York 106
- Nov 30, 2021 - Brooklyn 112 vs. New York 110
- Apr 05, 2021 - Brooklyn 114 vs. New York 112
- Mar 15, 2021 - Brooklyn 117 vs. New York 112
- Jan 13, 2021 - Brooklyn 116 vs. New York 109
- Jan 26, 2020 - New York 110 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Dec 26, 2019 - New York 94 vs. Brooklyn 82
- Nov 24, 2019 - Brooklyn 103 vs. New York 101
- Oct 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. New York 109
- Jan 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. New York 99
- Dec 08, 2018 - Brooklyn 112 vs. New York 104
- Oct 29, 2018 - New York 115 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Oct 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 107 vs. New York 105
- Jan 30, 2018 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Jan 15, 2018 - New York 119 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Dec 14, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Oct 27, 2017 - New York 107 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Mar 16, 2017 - Brooklyn 121 vs. New York 110
- Mar 12, 2017 - Brooklyn 120 vs. New York 112
- Feb 01, 2017 - New York 95 vs. Brooklyn 90
- Nov 09, 2016 - New York 110 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Apr 01, 2016 - New York 105 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 19, 2016 - Brooklyn 109 vs. New York 98
- Jan 13, 2016 - Brooklyn 110 vs. New York 104
- Dec 04, 2015 - New York 108 vs. Brooklyn 91