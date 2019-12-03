Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Nuggets vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)
Current Records: Denver 13-4; Los Angeles 17-3
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Tuesday. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pepsi Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
The contest between Los Angeles and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Los Angeles falling 114-100, it was darn close. SF Danny Green wasn't much of a difference maker for the Lakers; he played for 27 minutes but picked up just eight points.
Meanwhile, Denver fought the good fight in their overtime game on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 100-97 loss against the Sacramento Kings. Denver was up 57-40 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles enters the matchup with only 104.1 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Nuggets are even better: they come into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 101.8. We'll see if that edge gives the Nuggets a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $53.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Lakers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 209
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won nine out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.
- Mar 06, 2019 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Nov 27, 2018 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Oct 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Denver 114
- Mar 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Denver 103
- Mar 09, 2018 - Denver 125 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Dec 02, 2017 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Nov 19, 2017 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Denver 109
- Mar 13, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 31, 2017 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 116
- Jan 17, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Los Angeles 121
- Mar 25, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Mar 02, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Dec 22, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Denver 107
- Nov 03, 2015 - Denver 120 vs. Los Angeles 109
