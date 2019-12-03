Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: Denver 13-4; Los Angeles 17-3

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Tuesday. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pepsi Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The contest between Los Angeles and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Los Angeles falling 114-100, it was darn close. SF Danny Green wasn't much of a difference maker for the Lakers; he played for 27 minutes but picked up just eight points.

Meanwhile, Denver fought the good fight in their overtime game on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 100-97 loss against the Sacramento Kings. Denver was up 57-40 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles enters the matchup with only 104.1 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Nuggets are even better: they come into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 101.8. We'll see if that edge gives the Nuggets a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Lakers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 209

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.