Minnesota Timberwolves @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Minnesota 25-10, Orlando 21-15

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Bally Sports Florida

CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

$39.84

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 9th at Kia Center. The Timberwolves' defense has only allowed 107.7 points per game this season, so the Magic's offense will have their work cut out for the Magic.

The point spread may have favored the Timberwolves last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 115-108 hit to the loss column at the hands of Dallas.

The losing side was boosted by Anthony Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and ten rebounds. Less helpful for the Timberwolves was Jaden McDaniels' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, the Timberwolves were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Magic ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They walked away with a 117-110 victory over Atlanta. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Magic.

The Magic's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Paolo Banchero, who shot 4-for-7 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 35 points and ten rebounds. The game was Banchero's third in a row with at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Caleb Houstan, who scored 25 points.

Minnesota has been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 25-10 record this season. As for Orlando, their victory bumped their record up to 21-15.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-5 against the spread).

The Timberwolves came up short against the Magic when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 127-120. Can the Timberwolves avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Minnesota is a 5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 216.5 points.

Orlando has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.