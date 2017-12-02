WATCH: Pelicans star Anthony Davis helped to locker room after suffering groin injury
The All-Star big man went down after battling with Utah's Derrick Favors in the post
Friday was not a good day for Anthony Davis.
In the afternoon, the big man learned he had been fined $25K for verbally abusing a referee and failing to leave the floor in a timely manner after his first career ejection Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Then, Friday night, when the New Orleans Pelicans were taking on the Utah Jazz, Davis went down with a groin injury and had to be helped to the locker room.
Davis was battling with Utah's Derrick Favors under the basket early in the fourth quarter when he crumpled to the ground. He stayed on the floor for a few minutes, and was eventually helped to the locker room.
Worringly, Davis was unable to put any weight on his leg, and had to be taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.
A short time later, the Pelicans announced that Davis was doubtful to return due to a groin injury.
Davis has missed plenty of time throughout his career with a multitude of injuries.
