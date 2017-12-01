Pelicans' Anthony Davis fined $25K for verbally abusing ref after ejection

A big factor in the New Orleans Pelicans' 120-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves was that they had to play more than half the game without Anthony Davis.

Late in the second quarter, Davis became enraged after a few calls went against him, and was ejected for the first time in his career. It took multiple teammates, including DeMarcus Cousins of all people, to calm Davis down and get him away from the referees.

Now, it turns out that Davis' ejection is going to cost him more than just Wednesday night's game. The NBA has fined AD $25,000 for verbally abusing a referee and failing to leave the court in a timely manner after his ejection.

NBA has fined New Orleans' Anthony Davis $25K for verbally abusing ref and failing to leave the court after ejection on Wednesday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2017

This is a fairly hefty fine, but with Davis in the second year of a five-year, $127M contract, he should have little trouble finding the money to pay it.