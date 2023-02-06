Who's Playing
Boston @ Detroit
Current Records: Boston 37-16; Detroit 14-40
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a contest against the Boston Celtics since Feb. 16 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. The Pistons' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Boston at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.83 points per matchup.
Detroit received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 116-100 to the Phoenix Suns. Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Saddiq Bey, who had 25 points in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, the game between Boston and Phoenix this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Celtics falling 106-94 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Boston was far and away the favorite. Small forward Jaylen Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points along with eight rebounds.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Boston have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Detroit.
- Nov 12, 2022 - Boston 117 vs. Detroit 108
- Nov 09, 2022 - Boston 128 vs. Detroit 112
- Mar 11, 2022 - Boston 114 vs. Detroit 103
- Feb 26, 2022 - Boston 113 vs. Detroit 104
- Feb 16, 2022 - Detroit 112 vs. Boston 111
- Feb 04, 2022 - Boston 102 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 12, 2021 - Detroit 108 vs. Boston 102
- Jan 03, 2021 - Boston 122 vs. Detroit 120
- Jan 01, 2021 - Detroit 96 vs. Boston 93
- Jan 15, 2020 - Detroit 116 vs. Boston 103
- Dec 20, 2019 - Boston 114 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 13, 2019 - Boston 118 vs. Detroit 110
- Dec 15, 2018 - Detroit 113 vs. Boston 104
- Oct 30, 2018 - Boston 108 vs. Detroit 105
- Oct 27, 2018 - Boston 109 vs. Detroit 89
- Feb 23, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 10, 2017 - Boston 91 vs. Detroit 81
- Nov 27, 2017 - Detroit 118 vs. Boston 108
- Feb 26, 2017 - Boston 104 vs. Detroit 98
- Jan 30, 2017 - Boston 113 vs. Detroit 109
- Nov 30, 2016 - Detroit 121 vs. Boston 114
- Nov 19, 2016 - Boston 94 vs. Detroit 92
- Feb 03, 2016 - Boston 102 vs. Detroit 95
- Jan 06, 2016 - Detroit 99 vs. Boston 94
- Dec 26, 2015 - Boston 99 vs. Detroit 93
- Dec 16, 2015 - Detroit 119 vs. Boston 116