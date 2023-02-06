Who's Playing

Boston @ Detroit

Current Records: Boston 37-16; Detroit 14-40

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a contest against the Boston Celtics since Feb. 16 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. The Pistons' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Boston at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.83 points per matchup.

Detroit received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 116-100 to the Phoenix Suns. Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Saddiq Bey, who had 25 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the game between Boston and Phoenix this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Celtics falling 106-94 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Boston was far and away the favorite. Small forward Jaylen Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points along with eight rebounds.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Detroit.