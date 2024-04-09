Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: New Orleans 46-32, Portland 21-57

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.89

What to Know

After seven games on the road, the Trail Blazers are heading back home. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Trail Blazers must know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.5-point spread they're up against.

Last Sunday, the Trail Blazers lost to the Celtics on the road by a decisive 124-107 margin. Portland has not had much luck with Boston recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The Trail Blazers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Dalano Banton, who almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine assists. Ayton is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 12 or more in the last four games he's played.

Even though they lost, the Trail Blazers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Celtics only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans came into Sunday's matchup having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Suns by a score of 113-105 on Sunday. The success was a return to things as normal for New Orleans, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 111-109 upset defeat to San Antonio.

The Pelicans' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Zion Williamson, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds. Williamson didn't help the Pelicans' cause all that much against the Magic on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was CJ McCollum, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 5 assists.

Portland's defeat dropped their record down to 21-57. As for New Orleans, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 46-32.

The Trail Blazers might still be hurting after the devastating 126-107 loss they got from the Pelicans in their previous meeting back in March. Will the Trail Blazers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

New Orleans is a big 12.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 213 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.