Who's Playing
San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers
Current Records: San Antonio 5-25, Portland 8-22
How To Watch
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Ticket Cost: $24.60
What to Know
Having just played yesterday, the Portland Trail Blazers will get right back to it and host the San Antonio Spurs at 10:00 p.m. ET on December 29th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter.
The point spread may have favored the Trail Blazers on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 118-105 to San Antonio. The Trail Blazers found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 17 fewer assists than your opponent.
The Trail Blazers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Malcolm Brogdon, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 6 assists, and Jerami Grant who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds. That's the first time this season that Grant pulled down ten or more rebounds.
Even though they lost, the Trail Blazers were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Portland has been struggling recently, as they've lost ten of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-22 record this season. As for San Antonio, their victory ended a 11-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-25.
As for their game on Friday, the Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.
The Trail Blazers came up short against the Spurs in their previous matchup on Thursday, falling 118-105. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, who scored 30 points along with seven blocks and six assists. Now that the Trail Blazers know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.
Odds
Portland is a solid 5.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 6-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 229.5 points.
Series History
San Antonio has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.
- Dec 28, 2023 - San Antonio 118 vs. Portland 105
- Apr 06, 2023 - San Antonio 129 vs. Portland 127
- Jan 23, 2023 - Portland 147 vs. San Antonio 127
- Dec 14, 2022 - Portland 128 vs. San Antonio 112
- Nov 15, 2022 - Portland 117 vs. San Antonio 110
- Apr 03, 2022 - San Antonio 113 vs. Portland 92
- Apr 01, 2022 - San Antonio 130 vs. Portland 111
- Mar 23, 2022 - San Antonio 133 vs. Portland 96
- Dec 02, 2021 - San Antonio 114 vs. Portland 83
- May 08, 2021 - Portland 124 vs. San Antonio 102