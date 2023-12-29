Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: San Antonio 5-25, Portland 8-22

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.60

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Portland Trail Blazers will get right back to it and host the San Antonio Spurs at 10:00 p.m. ET on December 29th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter.

The point spread may have favored the Trail Blazers on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 118-105 to San Antonio. The Trail Blazers found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 17 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Trail Blazers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Malcolm Brogdon, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 6 assists, and Jerami Grant who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds. That's the first time this season that Grant pulled down ten or more rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Trail Blazers were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Portland has been struggling recently, as they've lost ten of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-22 record this season. As for San Antonio, their victory ended a 11-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-25.

As for their game on Friday, the Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

The Trail Blazers came up short against the Spurs in their previous matchup on Thursday, falling 118-105. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, who scored 30 points along with seven blocks and six assists. Now that the Trail Blazers know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Portland is a solid 5.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

Series History

San Antonio has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.