Watch Rockets vs. Jazz: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Rockets vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ Houston
Current Records: Utah 33-18; Houston 33-19
What to Know
The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Toyota Center. Utah will be strutting in after a victory while Houston will be stumbling in from a defeat.
This past Friday, Utah narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Portland Trail Blazers 117-114. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 72-58 deficit. Utah small forward Bojan Bogdanovic looked sharp as he had 27 points.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 127-91, which was the final score in Houston's tilt against the Phoenix Suns this past Friday. The Rockets were down 97-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard James Harden, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and five assists.
Utah isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past six games.
Utah's victory brought them up to 33-18 while Houston's loss pulled them down to 33-19. Utah is 23-9 after wins this year, and Houston is 12-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Rockets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 232
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Utah.
- Jan 27, 2020 - Houston 126 vs. Utah 117
- Apr 24, 2019 - Houston 100 vs. Utah 93
- Apr 22, 2019 - Utah 107 vs. Houston 91
- Apr 20, 2019 - Houston 104 vs. Utah 101
- Apr 17, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Utah 98
- Apr 14, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. Utah 90
- Feb 02, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 17, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. Utah 97
- Dec 06, 2018 - Utah 118 vs. Houston 91
- Oct 24, 2018 - Utah 100 vs. Houston 89
- May 08, 2018 - Houston 112 vs. Utah 102
- May 06, 2018 - Houston 100 vs. Utah 87
- May 04, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Utah 92
- May 02, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Houston 108
- Apr 29, 2018 - Houston 110 vs. Utah 96
- Feb 26, 2018 - Houston 96 vs. Utah 85
- Dec 18, 2017 - Houston 120 vs. Utah 99
- Dec 07, 2017 - Houston 112 vs. Utah 101
- Nov 05, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Utah 110
- Mar 08, 2017 - Utah 115 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 29, 2016 - Utah 120 vs. Houston 101
- Nov 19, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Utah 102
- Mar 23, 2016 - Utah 89 vs. Houston 87
- Feb 23, 2016 - Utah 117 vs. Houston 114
- Jan 07, 2016 - Houston 103 vs. Utah 94
- Jan 04, 2016 - Houston 93 vs. Utah 91
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Heat vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Trail Blazers vs. Heat game 10,000...
-
Celtics vs Thunder odds, NBA picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Thunder vs. Celtics game 10,000 times.
-
Rockets vs. Jazz odds, picks, simulation
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Sunday's Rockets vs. Jazz matchup 10,000 times.
-
Wiggins' Dubs debut marks fresh start
The Warriors are hoping their culture and winning tradition will create a new chapter in Wiggins'...
-
VanVleet leads Raps to 14th straight win
VanVleet finished with 29 points and six assists
-
All-Star Saturday night: How to watch
All-Star Saturday night is one of the biggest nights on the NBA calendar
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant