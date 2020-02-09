Watch Rockets vs. Jazz: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Utah @ Houston

Current Records: Utah 33-18; Houston 33-19

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Toyota Center. Utah will be strutting in after a victory while Houston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

This past Friday, Utah narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Portland Trail Blazers 117-114. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 72-58 deficit. Utah small forward Bojan Bogdanovic looked sharp as he had 27 points.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 127-91, which was the final score in Houston's tilt against the Phoenix Suns this past Friday. The Rockets were down 97-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard James Harden, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and five assists.

Utah isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past six games.

Utah's victory brought them up to 33-18 while Houston's loss pulled them down to 33-19. Utah is 23-9 after wins this year, and Houston is 12-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Rockets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

Houston have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Utah.