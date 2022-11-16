Who's Playing
Golden State @ Phoenix
Current Records: Golden State 6-8; Phoenix 8-5
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Phoenix Suns are heading back home. Phoenix and the Golden State Warriors will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Footprint Center. Golden State will be strutting in after a victory while the Suns will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Phoenix was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 113-112 to the Miami Heat. One thing holding Phoenix back was the mediocre play of point guard Cameron Payne, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Golden State on Monday. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 132-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Warriors had established a 99-68 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was shooting guard Jordan Poole, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 36 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Suns are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Phoenix, who are 7-6 against the spread.
Phoenix is now 8-5 while Golden State sits at 6-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Phoenix comes into the game boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.1. But Golden State ranks third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 117.4 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $87.31
Odds
The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
