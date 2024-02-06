Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Oklahoma City 35-15, Utah 25-26

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

The Thunder have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Delta Center. The Thunder have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Thunder ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They came out on top against Toronto by a score of 135-127. The win was all the more spectacular given the Thunder were down 23 points with 6:44 left in the third quarter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Thunder to victory, but perhaps none more so than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, nine rebounds, and 14 assists. Gilgeous-Alexander is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played. Josh Giddey was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Jazz finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They took down Milwaukee 123-108 on Sunday. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Jazz were down 19 points with 2:55 left in the second quarter.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 35-15 record this season. As for Utah, their win bumped their record up to 25-26.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Thunder haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 120.8 points per game (they're ranked fourth in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Jazz struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, the Thunder are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 3-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 240 points.

Series History

Utah and Oklahoma City both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.