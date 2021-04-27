Who's Playing

Dallas @ Golden State

Current Records: Dallas 33-27; Golden State 31-30

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Golden State Warriors at 9:30 p.m. ET April 27 at Chase Center. If the contest is anything like the Mavericks' 134-132 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Dallas came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, falling 113-106. A silver lining for Dallas was the play of point guard Trey Burke, who had 19 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday Golden State sidestepped Sacramento for a 117-113 victory. It was another big night for the Dubs' point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 7-for-14 from downtown and finished with 37 points and seven rebounds.

Dallas is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 102-93. In other words, don't count the Dubs out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.