Who's Playing
Dallas @ Golden State
Current Records: Dallas 33-27; Golden State 31-30
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Golden State Warriors at 9:30 p.m. ET April 27 at Chase Center. If the contest is anything like the Mavericks' 134-132 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Dallas came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, falling 113-106. A silver lining for Dallas was the play of point guard Trey Burke, who had 19 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday Golden State sidestepped Sacramento for a 117-113 victory. It was another big night for the Dubs' point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 7-for-14 from downtown and finished with 37 points and seven rebounds.
Dallas is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 102-93. In other words, don't count the Dubs out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.
- Feb 06, 2021 - Dallas 134 vs. Golden State 132
- Feb 04, 2021 - Golden State 147 vs. Dallas 116
- Jan 14, 2020 - Dallas 124 vs. Golden State 97
- Dec 28, 2019 - Dallas 141 vs. Golden State 121
- Nov 20, 2019 - Dallas 142 vs. Golden State 94
- Mar 23, 2019 - Dallas 126 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 13, 2019 - Golden State 119 vs. Dallas 114
- Dec 22, 2018 - Golden State 120 vs. Dallas 116
- Nov 17, 2018 - Dallas 112 vs. Golden State 109
- Feb 08, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. Dallas 103
- Jan 03, 2018 - Golden State 125 vs. Dallas 122
- Dec 14, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 97
- Oct 23, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Dallas 103
- Mar 21, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 30, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Dallas 99
- Nov 09, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 25, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Dallas 120
- Mar 18, 2016 - Golden State 130 vs. Dallas 112
- Jan 27, 2016 - Golden State 127 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 30, 2015 - Dallas 114 vs. Golden State 91