Watch Warriors vs. Suns: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Warriors vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Golden State
Current Records: Phoenix 11-19; Golden State 8-24
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors may be playing at home again on Friday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. Golden State and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Golden State is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Phoenix is stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.
The Warriors were expected to lose against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Golden State in a 116-104 victory over Houston. Among those leading the charge for the Warriors was SG Damion Lee, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Phoenix needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 113-111 to the Denver Nuggets. A silver lining for the Suns was the play of PG Ricky Rubio, who had 21 points and nine assists along with seven boards.
Golden State's win lifted them to 8-24 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 11-19. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 43.10% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. But the Suns have allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Suns are a 3-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 15 out of their last 17 games against Phoenix.
- Oct 30, 2019 - Phoenix 121 vs. Golden State 110
- Mar 10, 2019 - Phoenix 115 vs. Golden State 111
- Feb 08, 2019 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Dec 31, 2018 - Golden State 132 vs. Phoenix 109
- Oct 22, 2018 - Golden State 123 vs. Phoenix 103
- Apr 08, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 100
- Apr 01, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Mar 17, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Phoenix 109
- Feb 12, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Phoenix 83
- Apr 05, 2017 - Golden State 120 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 03, 2016 - Golden State 138 vs. Phoenix 109
- Nov 13, 2016 - Golden State 133 vs. Phoenix 120
- Oct 30, 2016 - Golden State 106 vs. Phoenix 100
- Mar 12, 2016 - Golden State 123 vs. Phoenix 116
- Feb 10, 2016 - Golden State 112 vs. Phoenix 104
- Dec 16, 2015 - Golden State 128 vs. Phoenix 103
- Nov 27, 2015 - Golden State 135 vs. Phoenix 116
