Watch Warriors vs. Suns: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Golden State

Current Records: Phoenix 11-19; Golden State 8-24

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors may be playing at home again on Friday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. Golden State and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Golden State is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Phoenix is stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.

The Warriors were expected to lose against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Golden State in a 116-104 victory over Houston. Among those leading the charge for the Warriors was SG Damion Lee, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Phoenix needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 113-111 to the Denver Nuggets. A silver lining for the Suns was the play of PG Ricky Rubio, who had 21 points and nine assists along with seven boards.

Golden State's win lifted them to 8-24 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 11-19. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 43.10% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. But the Suns have allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Suns are a 3-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Golden State have won 15 out of their last 17 games against Phoenix.