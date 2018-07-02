With LeBron James signed long term, Lakers have a delicate Kawhi Leonard decision to make

In hindsight, LeBron James agreeing to sign with the Lakers wasn't all that surprising. All signs have been pointing that way, really, since the Cavs gift-wrapped much of the cap space Los Angeles needed with that February trade that sent the Lakers two expiring contracts in Channing Frye and Isaiah Thomas (Thanks for that, by the way).

What perhaps was, or is, surprising is the length of LeBron's commitment to the Lakers -- three years, at a minimum, with a player option on the fourth year of a $154 million deal. That puts the Lakers in an interesting spot. Had LeBron signed, say, a one-and-one deal (one year with a player option on the second), like the one Kevin Durant will sign with Golden State, there would have been more pressure on Magic Johnson and the Lakers to put a championship-contending team in the floor right away, which would entail forcing a Kawhi Leonard trade, in order to convince LeBron to stay long term.

Now, they know they have James for three years at least, which affords them -- should they choose to go this route -- the option of remaining patient, holding onto their young assets, and simply waiting for Leonard to come to L.A in free agency next summer. It's a fascinating predicament for what has become, once again, a fascinating franchise.

The fear in doing this, of course, is there is no guarantee Leonard comes next summer. Yes, he has said he wants to end up with the Lakers. But so did Paul George. When the Thunder made the move for George last summer, they did so with the knowledge that he could very well be a one-year rental. But they used that year to sell him on their team, their culture, and their plan moving forward. It worked.

What if Kawhi goes to Philly, or Boston, enjoys his experience, makes it to the Finals, sees a young team with a long stretch of true championship contention ahead of them, and reconsiders his desire to end up with the Lakers? It's not at all unfeasible. There are already whispers that Leonard would consider staying with the Sixers long term should he be traded there, and you can understand the appeal of that potential situation next to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in a heavily depleted Eastern Conference just waiting to be dominated.

So what do the Lakers do?

This is where we have to talk about Brandon Ingram, who would figure to be the centerpiece of any deal the Spurs would consider in exchange for Leonard. How good can he really become over the next few years? That's the question. We're not talking about what kind of player he'll be five years down the road. We're talking about the next few years, as the Lakers have clearly put themselves in the business of winning a title, if not multiple titles, during LeBron's tenure. Anything to come after these three or four years is not a consideration right now.

To that point, if you're operating in the three-year window that you have LeBron guaranteed, can you really afford to waste one of those years with a roster that is probably, as currently constructed, a lower-half playoff team in a loaded Western Conference? Do not forget that LeBron is entering his 16th season. Understanding that the guy has been Terminator durable, every healthy year at this point of anyone's career, on some level, has to be maximized. If the Lakers wait until 2019 to get Kawhi, that's one year of not taking full advantage of having LeBron.

Of course, the Cavs got themselves in a bind by selling out their future at every turn to put a title-contending team around LeBron. Since they drafted LeBron in 2003, the Cavs have had four No. 1 overall picks -- LeBron, Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins and Anthony Bennett -- and not a single one of them still plays for them. The Lakers took Ingram No. 2 overall just two years ago. The kid is only 20 years old and is trending toward being an All-Star-caliber player very shortly. Giving up a guy like that stings, even with a guy like Leonard coming back, especially when you can probably get Leonard anyway by waiting a year.

If it sounds like I'm going in circles with this, I am. The Lakers are likely doing the same thing right about now. Because there is no clear answer. The Boston Celtics have brilliantly navigated this fine line of acquiring big time, win-now talent in the present without compromising their future. They've added Al Horford, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward while still drafting, and hanging onto, guys like Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier.

But remember, the Celtics were set up to play it both ways by that 2013 heist they pulled on the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers, nor any other team for that matter, cannot lean on the fruits of such a deal. If they want a haul, they're going to have to give up a haul. That's the way it works. And it is a very, very tough call to make. It sounds dramatic, but the future of the franchise, beyond LeBron's years, may hang in the balance.