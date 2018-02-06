Wizards vs. 76ers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
The rising 76ers take on a Wizards team without John Wall
How to watch Wizards vs. 76ers
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 6
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: WatchTNT
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The 76ers are rising and that makes these national TV contests featuring Brett Brown's team rather interesting. It's fun to watch a young, new team learn and grow. On Tuesday they will take on the Wizards in a game that would be very interesting to see in the playoffs. However, Washington will not be at full strength. John Wall is sidelined after having a knee surgery last week.
Washington has actually managed to win games despite being without him. Leave it to the Wizards to play their best basketball when they're being challenged. That's just the kind of season it's been for Washington.
This should be a fun game to watch. Joel Embiid is expected to play, which makes the 76ers appointment television. Whenever Embiid is on the floor, the 76ers' chances of winning a game increases exponentially -- especially against a Wizards team without their best player.
