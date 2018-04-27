2018 NFL Draft Grades: Seahawks get a D for reaching for Rashaad Penny in first round

With the No. 27 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Seahawks selected Rashaad Penny, running back out of San Diego State.

Grade: D

Pete Prisco: He's a nice runner, but they have so many other needs and there are better backs. Weird.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Built like three-down back. Flashes good vision and impressive jump-cutting ability for his size to hit cutback lanes. But too often he only gets what's blocked for him. Doesn't play with power you'd expect. Good, not great long speed. Arm tackles take him to the ground frequently.

Fantasy impact

NCAA recap

R.J. White: After rushing for 2,504 yards and 41 TDs in his senior season at Norwalk High School in California, Penny saw limited action as a running back in his first two seasons with the Aztecs but did return 44 kicks for 1,304 yards while scoring three times as a returner. He scored twice more as a kick returner as a junior in 2016 while also seeing an extended look as a running back, where he rushed for 1,018 yards on just 136 carries and added 224 yards on 15 receptions, scoring 14 touchdowns on offense.

Taking over as the lead back after Donnel Pumphrey headed to the NFL, all Penny did was lead all FBS players with 2,248 rushing yards on 289 carries, scoring 23 touchdowns on the ground and another two while catching 19 passes. He added two more touchdowns on kick returns and another on one of his two punt returns, his first action in that role for the Aztecs. Penny rushed for more than 200 yards in each of his final five games as a senior, and in the Armed Forces Bowl he scored four touchdowns while rushing for 221 yards on just 14 carries.