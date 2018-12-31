2019 NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Steelers haven't had a losing record since 2003, and Mike Tomlin, who just completed his 12th season in Pittsburgh has never lost more than he won (he went 8-8 in 2012 and 2013) and has finished with double-digit wins eight times. But this team hasn't been to the Super Bowl since 2010 -- and they haven't won it since 2008 -- and for a spoiled fan base that's all that matters.

Here's what you need to know about the Pittsburgh Steelers and the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 draft picks

Round 1: Pittsburgh

Round 2: Pittsburgh

Round 3: Pittsburgh

Round 4: Pittsburgh

Round 5: None

Round 6: Pittsburgh, Oakland

Round 7: Tampa Bay

The Steelers sent their fifth-round pick to the Raiders for Ryan Switzer and Oakland's sixth-rounder. Pittsburgh traded its original seventh-round pick to Cleveland in the Sammie Coates deal back in 2017 but acquired a different seventh from the Bus in the J.J. Wilcox deal a day later.

Biggest offseason needs

Cornerback

Linebacker

Pass rusher

Interior offensive lineman

Defensive tackle

Offensive tackle

Running back

The Steelers' offense is stacked, and it will remain so as long as Ben Roethlisberger continues to play -- even as Antonio Brown begrudgingly gives up his mantle as the team's best receiver with JuJu Smith-Schuster's emergence. And for as dominant as this offensive line has been, Pittsburgh may need to find replacements for Ramon Foster (impending free agent) and Marcus Gilbert (he played in just five games in 2018 and is a possible salary-cap casualty).

The big questions are all on defense, starting with cornerback where the Steelers have been unable to draft a capable starter. Artie Burns, the 2016 first-round pick, was benched midway through the season but if the organization can solidify this unit, and find a young tenacious linebacker, there's no reason to think they again won't be favorites to make a deep playoff run next season.

Prospects to watch

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Greedy Williams is the best athlete in this cornerback class but Murphy might end up being the best player. He is impressive when changing direction and his mirroring techniques are second to none. He has excellent ball skills as evidenced by his two interceptions in the Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah -- and the 13 passes defended during the season.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Baker may not be the athlete of Greedy Williams or Byron Murphy, but he put up better college numbers. He shows good long speed, smooth hips, and the ability to change direction. He was rarely targeted during his senior season in part because his mirroring technique was superb. He's not great in run support but he may not need to be if his college success translates to the NFL.

Devin White, LB, LSU

White is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who would immediately solidify the middle of the defense, making life easier for both the front four and the secondary. White is sometimes a split-second slow to diagnose what's happening in front of him but has the first-step athleticism to make up for it.

Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College

Lindstrom, who has strong hands and is nimble for his size, shows good footwork to manipulate defenders in the running game. He's also proficient on combo-blocks and easily gets to second level. He could be on the Steelers' radar if Ramon Foster isn't re-signed.

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Miss. State

Simmons regularly requires double-teams and even then is hard to stop. He has non-stop motor and that, coupled linebacker-like sideline-to-sideline mobility, means he's never out of a play. He routinely splits blockers on stretch plays to make tackles in backfield, and he has the ability to disengage from blocks to make tackles too. One of the best athletes in the draft, Simmons is adept against the run and the pass who is best described as a disruptive backfield presence.

David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

Montgomery almost certainly won't find his way into the first round but he's a first-round talent. He's hard to bring down with initial contact, and he's elusive and slippery in the hole. When he gets downhill he's hard to catch, and while he didn't have a lot of receptions in college, he looks willing and capable of that role at the next level.