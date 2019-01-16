2019 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots invest in QB future with Kyler Murray, Jaguars trade up for Dwayne Haskins

If Kyler Murray declares as expected, the 2019 NFL Draft will be significantly more interesting. Which team takes the risk on the small but uber-talented Heisman quarterback? When will he be picked?

In this mock, he "falls" to the end of the first round but lands in an amazing situation where he can be groomed by one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

At this point, when all is said and done, it seems like four quarterbacks will land in Round 1.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State. Ok, Cardinals. You have a young, innovative coach to pair with your young, talented quarterback. Time to get another serious pass-rusher opposite Chandler Jones.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson. Ferrell had a fine 2018 season and was unstoppable in the College Football Playoff. He has the size, athleticism, and developed arsenal of pass-rushing moves to be an All-Pro.

3. New York Jets

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama. Toss up between Josh Allen and Williams here. This time, I'll go with Quinnen, another refined defensive lineman who plays with a high motor. He'll help the entire Jets defense.

4. Oakland Raiders

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. Mike Mayock, Jon Gruden and Co. would be pumped to have the board fall this way ... as Allen would be the immediate replacement for Khalil Mack. Allen is a springy power-rusher with the ability to flatten to the quarterback and set a strong edge, and I've heard Mayock use that latter term often in draft seasons. So yeah, this team-prospect fit works.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (via mock trade with Tampa Bay)

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. The Jaguars can't afford to see the Giants land a quarterback one pick in front of them, so they move up with Tampa to get Haskins. He has to get more experience against pressure, but from clean pockets, he's quite the prospect.

6. New York Giants

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. Dave Gettleman will never be mad about picking a defensive lineman. Loves 'em. Oliver may seem like an bad fit for James Bettcher's 3-4 base, but you need one-gap penetrators with the amount of nickel that's played today.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via mock trade with Jacksonville)

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. Ideal situation for Bruce Arians' team. It moves back two spots, and still gets the No. 1 corner on the board. Williams has plus athleticism and freakish length. In this mock-trade scenario, the Buccaneers get the Giants' third-round and sixth-round picks in return for No. 5 overall.

8. Detroit Lions

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. How about something other than a pass-rusher for the Lions here at No. 8 overall? Let's do that. Marvin Jones is still around to be the complement to emerging star Kenny Golladay, but Detroit has to get more out of the expensive Matthew Stafford. With Brown, they'll get size and outstanding yards-after-the-catch skills.

9. Buffalo Bills

Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama. Not a flashy pick ... but a necessary one. Williams is a strong, athletic technician who lacks only in the size department. I think the Bills would draft him to play one of the tackle positions in Buffalo. Shrewd pick here.

10. Denver Broncos

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. John Elway couldn't be happier. After two failed quarterback experiments, he gets a super-experienced starter from the SEC with a monster arm and good athleticism in Lock.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Devin White, LB, LSU. Another team happy with how the board fell, as the Bengals linebacker position needs vast upgrades. White can be inconsistent with his tackling, and he's not the quickest at deciphering plays ... but he's an athletic specimen with tremendous size.

12. Green Bay Packers

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. This is a Mike Pettine outside pass-rusher. Small-ish, super-athletic, and dynamic around the corner with some pass-rushing moves to boot. Polite is precisely what the Packers need up front on defense.

13. Miami Dolphins

Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma. Miami had an offensive line problem for the duration of Ryan Tannehill's tenure with the team. If the Dolphins decide to move on from him this offseason, how about getting the next signal-caller better blocking? Ford is a mammoth offensive lineman with good feet who could play tackle or guard.

14. Atlanta Falcons

Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson. The Falcons dealt with a myriad of injuries in 2018 on the defensive side of the ball but would probably like to add more young talent up front. Wilkins is a Dan Quinn type of trench player because he's extremely versatile. A huge 2018-2019 season catapults him back into the top 15.

15. Washington Redskins

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke. Washington decides to go with a big, more traditional pocket passer -- who works the short areas of the field well -- over the splashier Murray. Gruden will love that Jones was coached by David Cutclifee at Duke, and the tall passer flashed impressive downfield accuracy early in 2018.

16. Carolina Panthers

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. The Panthers have to address their blocking, and if they lose Daryl Williams in free agency, they'll have a gaping hole at right tackle. Little is a long, supremely athletic tackle prospect. With more strength, he can be an All-Pro type in Carolina.

17. Cleveland Browns

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. The Browns could use a legit No. 1 receiver on the outside who'd flourish in the red zone. Regardless of what Harry runs at the combine, he'd be a great fit and nice value at this juncture for Cleveland.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. The Vikings will have at least two more years with Kirk Cousins under center, and they have to protect him more consistently. Risner is the best pure right tackle in the class and ready to start (and thrive) from Day One.

19. Tennessee Titans

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State. The Titans have to address their edge-rusher spot, and get Harold Landry a running mate. Burns is a similar player to Landry ... explosive and bendy.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington. Pittsburgh has to add to its secondary. Murphy is young but ultra-twitchy and surprisingly powerful and willing as a run defender. Landing with veteran Joe Haden will help Murphy as he acclimates to the NFL at such a young age.

21. Seattle Seahawks

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. The Seahawks just got a ridiculously efficient season from Tyler Lockett, and Doug Baldwin, when healthy, is still one of the most underrated offensive players in football. But Seattle needs a big-bodied wideout for Russell Wilson. Harmon is just that, and he's fantastic in the back-shoulder game.

22. Baltimore Ravens

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford. Another club that could use a towering presence in its receiver group. Arcega-Whiteside absolutely dominates in contested-catch situations and has impressive size at 6-3 and around 220 pounds. He's Mike Evans Lite.

23. Houston Texans

Jawaan Taylor, OL, Florida. The phrase I keep coming back to with Taylor (and will continue to use over the next few months) is dancing bear. Mayock would be proud. Houston must prioritize a full-scale talent infusion up front for Deshaun Watson. Taylor would help. A lot.

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago)

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. (Hopefully) a franchise pass-rusher in Josh Allen? Check. Now would be time to check another premium position off the list. Oruwariye has the tools to be a lockdown corner in the NFL. He's tall, athletic, and aware when the ball is approaching.

25. Philadelphia Eagles

Zach Allen, EDGE, Boston College. The Eagles did draft Josh Sweat in the fourth round in 2018, and the former Seminole has major potential on the defensive line. But with Brandon Graham potentially bolting in free agency and Michael Bennett in the twilight of his illustrious career, Philadelphia may want to get Derek Barnett an outside pass-rushing partner. Allen is a huge, refined defensive end.

26. Indianapolis Colts

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan. The Colts have done a marvelous job on defense this season without household names up front, and Gary would be an intriguing fit in Indianapolis because he has the size to two-gap on the edge but the explosiveness to penetrate through the middle of the opposition's offensive line.

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas)

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State. The Raiders need to rejuvenate the receiver group after trading Amari Cooper -- and with Jordy Nelson in his mid 30s. Butler is a Plaxico Burress-type lanky wideout with intimidating high-pointing ability and yards-after-the-catch skill.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. Los Angeles is a massive nose tackle away from having an elite defense, and Lawrence is 6-4 and around 345 pounds with dynamic movement capabilities. He's a good pass rusher too. Awesome value here.

29. New England Patriots

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma. Bill Belichick has made a career out of staying well ahead of the curve and inventing new ways to manufacture offensive production. Is it time for him to draft Tom Brady's heir apparent? Murray has a lot more pocket passing skills than you'd expect for a small, athletic quarterback.

30. Los Angeles Rams

Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion. Get to know Ximines over the next few weeks. He has a very good chance to be on the first-round radar by, say, March. He filled the stat sheet at Old Dominion and has a variety of pass-rushing moves to go along with the ability to tightly bend the edge. Wade Phillips will love him on the outside.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. This would be a godsend for Kansas City. Baker is a mirroring master with tons of SEC experience and plenty of production. The Chiefs have to add multiple pieces to their secondary this offseason.

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans)

Beau Benzschawel, G, Wisconsin. Can't change this pick from last week. Just can't. A Badger, at a position of need, landing in Green Bay? Exquisite fit.