2020 NFL combine: Tee Higgins impressive, Gronk comparisons continue for Cole Kmet as WRs, TEs get measured

INDIANAPOLIS -- The wide receivers and tight ends were among the groups to be measured Monday at the NFL scouting combine. Some of the 2020 NFL Draft's biggest names were literally stacked up next to their competition. Below, fans will find measurements for Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III and many others.

We've got you covered with the winners and losers from the day's weigh-in. Here are our takeaways from the wide receiver and tight end weigh-in.

Notable wide receiver measurements

PLAYER HEIGHT WEIGHT (LBS) ARM LENGTH WINGSPAN Brandon Aiyuk 5-11 5/8 205 33 4/8" 80" KJ Hamler 5-8 5/8 178 30 6/8" 72 4/8" Tee Higgins 6-3 5/8 216 34 1/8" 81" Justin Jefferson 6-1 2/8 202 33" 78" Jerry Jeudy 6-1 193 32 1/8" 76" CeeDee Lamb 6-1 5/8 198 32 2/8" 76 5/8" Henry Ruggs III 5-11 188 30 4/8" 74 4/8" Laviska Shenault Jr. 6-0 5/8 227 31 7/8" 76 2/8" Denzel Mims 6-2 7/8 207 33 7/8" 78 4/8" Donovan Peoples-Jones 6-1 5/8 212 33 4/8" 79 2/8" Michael Pittman 6-4 223 32 4/8" 79 2/8" Jalen Reagor 5-10 5/8 206 31 3/8" 74 3/8"

WR winners

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State. Aiyuk is one of the smaller receivers in the group listed above but his wingspan was off the charts for his size. He is such an explosive player and his length obviously benefits him.

The NFL combine is underway in Indy, and Ryan Wilson joins Will Brinson to break everything down on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

Tee Higgins, Clemson. Higgins is one of the bigger wide receivers, but he is not the biggest. His 81-inch wingspan is impressive. It is one reason why he is so comfortable winning down the field.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan. Peoples-Jones is a player who could really improve his stock this week. He is incredibly long and his wingspan is impressive for someone of his size. He should run well later this week as well.

WR losers

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama. Jeudy should run well later this week, but his measurables were probably the least impressive of the group mentioned above. The Crimson Tide talent uses his footwork and technique downfield to mask any potential deficiencies in comparison to his competition.

Notable tight end measurements

PLAYER HEIGHT WEIGHT (LBS) ARM LENGTH WINGSPAN Jacob Breeland 6-4 7/8 252 32 5/8" 78 1/8" Harrison Bryant 6-4 6/8 243 30 5/8" 74" Hunter Bryant 6-2 2/8 248 32" 76 4/8" Brycen Hopkins 6-3 7/8 245 32 1/8" 76" Cole Kmet 6-5 6/8" 262 33" 79" Thaddeus Moss 6-1 7/8" 250 31 7/8" 78 2/8" Jared Pinkney 6-4 257 30 1/8" 79" Adam Trautman 6-5 255 32 5/8" 78"

TE winners

Cole Kmet, Notre Dame. Kmet has drawn some early comparisons to Rob Gronkowski for his size and the way that he plays the game. Monday's weigh-in will not hurt those comparisons. Kmet's measurements were eerily similar to Gronkowski's at the same stage.

Jacob Breeland, Oregon. Breeland looks a little small on film but his weight puts him in the middle of this tight end group, which is good. His range as a pass catcher should catch the eyes of talent evaluators this week.

TE losers

Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic. Bryant moves really well for his position but his size may peg him into a certain role. There are questions about whether he will hold up as a blocker. In all honesty, he weighed-in about where he was expected to, but it will not stack up well with the competition.