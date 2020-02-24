2020 NFL combine: Tee Higgins impressive, Gronk comparisons continue for Cole Kmet as WRs, TEs get measured
Wide receivers and tight ends hit the scale Monday
INDIANAPOLIS -- The wide receivers and tight ends were among the groups to be measured Monday at the NFL scouting combine. Some of the 2020 NFL Draft's biggest names were literally stacked up next to their competition. Below, fans will find measurements for Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III and many others.
We've got you covered with the winners and losers from the day's weigh-in. Here are our takeaways from the wide receiver and tight end weigh-in.
Notable wide receiver measurements
|PLAYER
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT (LBS)
|ARM LENGTH
|WINGSPAN
|Brandon Aiyuk
|5-11 5/8
|205
|33 4/8"
|80"
|KJ Hamler
|5-8 5/8
|178
|30 6/8"
|72 4/8"
|Tee Higgins
|6-3 5/8
|216
|34 1/8"
|81"
|Justin Jefferson
|6-1 2/8
|202
|33"
|78"
|Jerry Jeudy
|6-1
|193
|32 1/8"
|76"
|CeeDee Lamb
|6-1 5/8
|198
|32 2/8"
|76 5/8"
|Henry Ruggs III
|5-11
|188
|30 4/8"
|74 4/8"
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|6-0 5/8
|227
|31 7/8"
|76 2/8"
|Denzel Mims
|6-2 7/8
|207
|33 7/8"
|78 4/8"
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|6-1 5/8
|212
|33 4/8"
|79 2/8"
|Michael Pittman
|6-4
|223
|32 4/8"
|79 2/8"
|Jalen Reagor
|5-10 5/8
|206
|31 3/8"
|74 3/8"
WR winners
Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State. Aiyuk is one of the smaller receivers in the group listed above but his wingspan was off the charts for his size. He is such an explosive player and his length obviously benefits him.
The NFL combine is underway in Indy, and Ryan Wilson joins Will Brinson to break everything down on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.
Tee Higgins, Clemson. Higgins is one of the bigger wide receivers, but he is not the biggest. His 81-inch wingspan is impressive. It is one reason why he is so comfortable winning down the field.
Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan. Peoples-Jones is a player who could really improve his stock this week. He is incredibly long and his wingspan is impressive for someone of his size. He should run well later this week as well.
WR losers
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama. Jeudy should run well later this week, but his measurables were probably the least impressive of the group mentioned above. The Crimson Tide talent uses his footwork and technique downfield to mask any potential deficiencies in comparison to his competition.
Notable tight end measurements
|PLAYER
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT (LBS)
|ARM LENGTH
|WINGSPAN
|Jacob Breeland
|6-4 7/8
|252
|32 5/8"
|78 1/8"
|Harrison Bryant
|6-4 6/8
|243
|30 5/8"
|74"
|Hunter Bryant
|6-2 2/8
|248
|32"
|76 4/8"
|Brycen Hopkins
|6-3 7/8
|245
|32 1/8"
|76"
|Cole Kmet
|6-5 6/8"
|262
|33"
|79"
|Thaddeus Moss
|6-1 7/8"
|250
|31 7/8"
|78 2/8"
|Jared Pinkney
|6-4
|257
|30 1/8"
|79"
|Adam Trautman
|6-5
|255
|32 5/8"
|78"
TE winners
Cole Kmet, Notre Dame. Kmet has drawn some early comparisons to Rob Gronkowski for his size and the way that he plays the game. Monday's weigh-in will not hurt those comparisons. Kmet's measurements were eerily similar to Gronkowski's at the same stage.
Jacob Breeland, Oregon. Breeland looks a little small on film but his weight puts him in the middle of this tight end group, which is good. His range as a pass catcher should catch the eyes of talent evaluators this week.
TE losers
Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic. Bryant moves really well for his position but his size may peg him into a certain role. There are questions about whether he will hold up as a blocker. In all honesty, he weighed-in about where he was expected to, but it will not stack up well with the competition.
-
