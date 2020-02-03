2020 NFL Draft: 49ers team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch for San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers fell just short in Super Bowl LIV, but the promise of a strong season and a young, talented roster should last for years. The 49ers have a very talented young core of players and a bright head coach. There are ample opportunities to improve the roster this offseason and find themselves in Tampa, Florida next year for Super Bowl LV.

Here's what you need to know about the 49ers and the 2020 NFL Draft.

2020 draft picks

Round 1: San Francisco

Round 2: None

Round 3: None

Round 4: None

Round 5: Denver, San Francisco

Round 6: San Francisco

Round 7: Detroit, San Francisco

The 49ers traded a second round pick to Kansas City in exchange for pass rusher Dee Ford. They then shipped third and fourth round selections to Denver in exchange for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and a fifth round pick. The additional seventh round pick from Detroit was a conditional trade for pass rusher Eli Harold.

Biggest offseason needs

Interior offensive line

Safety

Wide receiver

Cornerback

Linebacker



Defensive line

Offensive tackle

Running back

Tight end

San Francisco battled injuries along its offensive line this season. Justin Skule looks like he will provide some solid depth if nothing else, but they need more stability along the interior offensive line. Joe Staley is not getting any younger and the team may need to consider his replacement as well. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has an important role in the offense for a long time but the 49ers need more firepower to compliment him. Otherwise, the focus should be at linebacker and in the secondary. Cornerback Richard Sherman turns 32 years old this offseason, with starting safety Jimmie Ward scheduled in hit free agency.

Prospects to watch

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Diggs is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He is a long, lean player with limited college production but big upside. The Maryland native is not very aggressive in run support but does a terrific job mirroring the wide receiver down the field and locating the ball in the air. When you play the cornerback position and your brother is an elite NFL wide receiver, the two should be sharing tips and tricks to aid each other on the field.

Trystan Colon-Castillo, OG, Missouri

Colon-Castillo has struggled a bit with 0-technique defensive tackles and stronger, physical players such as South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw. The interior lineman is strong and generally blocks with good leverage, which allows him to neutralize his opponent for most of the game. Ben Garland is scheduled to hit free agency after stepping in for Weston Richburg this season.

Rob Landers, DT, Ohio State

San Francisco is facing significant changes to its defensive line this offseason. Five are scheduled to become free agents, including Arik Armstead and Ronald Blair. Landers is pretty quick off the snap and plays with good leverage. The Ohio State product does a great job shooting gaps but can become better at stacking and shedding defenders. There are times he loses gap discipline.