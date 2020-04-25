2020 NFL Draft: Bears pick Cole Kmet, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Notre Dame tight end after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Bears selected Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with the No. 43 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Kmet, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
43. Chicago Bears: C-
Chris Trapasso: Bears have myriad TEs, so this is a puzzling pick. Huge target. Great on-field linear speed. Some blocking. Moose in the open field. Will struggle to separate.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Cole Kmet has hints of Kyle Rudolph and Rob Gronkowski to his game -- a big, athletic tight end who can block well and make plays thanks to his girth as a receiver. But will he become more like Rudolph or more like Gronk? I'd lean toward Rudolph, especially if Kmet's catching passes from a so-so quarterback. Maybe down the line he'll be a factor in Fantasy but for now, I wouldn't bank on it with valuable draft capital. No one should draft him in seasonal leagues, a handful will take him in dynasty/keeper startups and someone in every rookie-only draft will get Kmet in Round 3.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Tyler Higbee
Best trait: Size, linear speed
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Notre Dame
Strengths
- Big target for the TE spot
- Dynamic explosion off the line
- Load to bring to the turf and runs through contact well
- Strong hands with large catch radius
Weaknesses
- High-cut frame
- Decently stiff athlete, will struggle to separate
- Doesn't give much as a blocker
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.70
