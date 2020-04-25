2020 NFL Draft: Bears pick Cole Kmet, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know

The Bears selected Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with the No. 43 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Kmet, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

43. Chicago Bears: C-

Chris Trapasso: Bears have myriad TEs, so this is a puzzling pick. Huge target. Great on-field linear speed. Some blocking. Moose in the open field. Will struggle to separate.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Cole Kmet has hints of Kyle Rudolph and Rob Gronkowski to his game -- a big, athletic tight end who can block well and make plays thanks to his girth as a receiver. But will he become more like Rudolph or more like Gronk? I'd lean toward Rudolph, especially if Kmet's catching passes from a so-so quarterback. Maybe down the line he'll be a factor in Fantasy but for now, I wouldn't bank on it with valuable draft capital. No one should draft him in seasonal leagues, a handful will take him in dynasty/keeper startups and someone in every rookie-only draft will get Kmet in Round 3.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Tyler Higbee

Best trait: Size, linear speed

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Notre Dame 6-5 6/8 262 10 4/8 33 79

Strengths

Big target for the TE spot

Dynamic explosion off the line

Load to bring to the turf and runs through contact well

Strong hands with large catch radius

Weaknesses

High-cut frame

Decently stiff athlete, will struggle to separate

Doesn't give much as a blocker