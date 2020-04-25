2020 NFL Draft: Bills pick Jake Fromm, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

Here's what you need to know about the Georgia quarterback after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Bills selected Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm with the No. 167 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Fromm, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

167. Buffalo Bills: B+

Chris Trapasso: With Matt Barkley in the final year of his contract, Bills were quietly in the backup QB market. Like Barkley, Fromm wins with anticipation but has weak arm. Good pocket presence and plenty of big-game experience.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Colt McCoy
Best trait: Pre-snap intelligence 
QB skills breakdown: Where he ranks 

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Georgia 6-1 7/8 219 8 7/8 31 1/8 75

 Strengths  

  • Accurate passer
  • Does not put the ball in harm's way
  • Works through his progressions quickly  

Weaknesses 

  • Does not have the strongest arm
  • Won't be confused with a dual-threat QB
  • Tiny hands
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
5.01 n/a 30 111 7.27 4.51
