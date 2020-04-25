2020 NFL Draft: Bills pick Jake Fromm, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Bills selected Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm with the No. 167 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Fromm, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

167. Buffalo Bills: B+

Chris Trapasso: With Matt Barkley in the final year of his contract, Bills were quietly in the backup QB market. Like Barkley, Fromm wins with anticipation but has weak arm. Good pocket presence and plenty of big-game experience.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Colt McCoy

Best trait: Pre-snap intelligence

QB skills breakdown: Where he ranks

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Georgia 6-1 7/8 219 8 7/8 31 1/8 75

Strengths

Accurate passer

Does not put the ball in harm's way

Works through his progressions quickly



Weaknesses

Does not have the strongest arm

Won't be confused with a dual-threat QB

Tiny hands