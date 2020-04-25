2020 NFL Draft: Browns pick Grant Delpit, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Browns selected LSU safety Grant Delpit with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Delpit, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

44. Cleveland Browns: A-

Chris Trapasso: First-round talent. Tackling issues. But intimidating size. Instincts and ball skills in coverage. Great value for team that needed safety help.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Sean Davis

Best trait: Patrolling centerfield

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan LSU 6-2 4/8 213 9 1/8 30 3/8 74 4/8

Strengths

Playmaker in middle of the field

Can play FS, SS, in the slot and even CB

Has a nose for the ball, natural playmaking abilities

Weaknesses

Huge questions about his ability to tackle

Sometimes shies away from taking on blocks

Didn't run at the combine raising concerns about deep speed

