2020 NFL Draft: Browns pick Grant Delpit, draft grade, scouting report and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the LSU safety after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Browns selected LSU safety Grant Delpit with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Delpit, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
44. Cleveland Browns: A-
Chris Trapasso: First-round talent. Tackling issues. But intimidating size. Instincts and ball skills in coverage. Great value for team that needed safety help.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Sean Davis
Best trait: Patrolling centerfield
|LSU
Strengths
- Playmaker in middle of the field
- Can play FS, SS, in the slot and even CB
- Has a nose for the ball, natural playmaking abilities
Weaknesses
- Huge questions about his ability to tackle
- Sometimes shies away from taking on blocks
- Didn't run at the combine raising concerns about deep speed
