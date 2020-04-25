2020 NFL Draft: Browns pick Grant Delpit, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Browns selected LSU safety Grant Delpit with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Delpit, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

44. Cleveland Browns: A-

Chris Trapasso: First-round talent. Tackling issues. But intimidating size. Instincts and ball skills in coverage. Great value for team that needed safety help.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Sean Davis
Best trait: Patrolling centerfield

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
LSU6-2 4/8 2139 1/8 30 3/8 74 4/8

 Strengths  

  • Playmaker in middle of the field
  • Can play FS, SS, in the slot and even CB
  • Has a nose for the ball, natural playmaking abilities

Weaknesses 

  • Huge questions about his ability to tackle
  • Sometimes shies away from taking on blocks
  • Didn't run at the combine raising concerns about deep speed  
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
n/an/an/a n/an/an/a

