NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl Classic-Memphis vs Penn State
The xxxxx selected Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth with the xxx overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Freiermuth, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

55. Steelers: C+ 

Chris Trapasso: Reminds me of Nick Vannett. Decent separation and YAC skill. Just don't know if he moves the needle as much as a receiver. But where's the offensive line? 

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Nick Vannett
Best trait: YAC prowess

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan

Penn State

6-5

251

9 7/8

32 1/2

77 3/4

Strengths

  • Athletic profile helps him as blocker and when used as a receiver
  • Plenty of experience split out running variety of routes
  • Provides deceptive YAC ability

Weaknesses

  • Not as good of a separator as his athleticism would indicate
  • Blocking is mostly average 
  • Slow transitions out of his breaks
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jumpThree-cone drillShort shuttle

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a