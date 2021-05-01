The xxxxx selected Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth with the xxx overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Freiermuth, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

55. Steelers: C+

Chris Trapasso: Reminds me of Nick Vannett. Decent separation and YAC skill. Just don't know if he moves the needle as much as a receiver. But where's the offensive line?

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Nick Vannett

Best trait: YAC prowess

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Penn State 6-5 251 9 7/8 32 1/2 77 3/4

Strengths

Athletic profile helps him as blocker and when used as a receiver

Plenty of experience split out running variety of routes

Provides deceptive YAC ability

Weaknesses

Not as good of a separator as his athleticism would indicate

Blocking is mostly average



Slow transitions out of his breaks