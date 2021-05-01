The xxxxx selected Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth with the xxx overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Freiermuth, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
55. Steelers: C+
Chris Trapasso: Reminds me of Nick Vannett. Decent separation and YAC skill. Just don't know if he moves the needle as much as a receiver. But where's the offensive line?
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Nick Vannett
Best trait: YAC prowess
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
Penn State
6-5
251
9 7/8
32 1/2
77 3/4
Strengths
- Athletic profile helps him as blocker and when used as a receiver
- Plenty of experience split out running variety of routes
- Provides deceptive YAC ability
Weaknesses
- Not as good of a separator as his athleticism would indicate
- Blocking is mostly average
- Slow transitions out of his breaks
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|Three-cone drill
|Short shuttle
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a