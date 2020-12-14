Overall, it was a lackluster weekend for the quarterback position in college football. Those who did not fare well simply were not asked to do much for their teams to secure victory. It is difficult to think any NFL talent evaluator was excited based on an individual performance this weekend. With that being said, football is a team sport and one outing does not define a player. The reason that these quarterbacks are even mentioned is because they have built up enough equity to garner recognition from a draft perspective. Even in the moments of struggle, there are learning opportunities. Learning opportunities were aplenty this weekend.

Here are some of the notable performances from the college football weekend.

Mac Jones, Alabama

Jones' performance might be overlooked despite having just five incompletions on 29 attempts, as it was the Crimson Tide rush attack that dominated the stat sheet. Alabama's stable of runners compiled 216 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a 52-3 beating administered to Arkansas. Wide receiver Devonta Smith recorded his first punt return for a touchdown. It was an overall dominant team performance by Alabama that required little input from the quarterback. Throwing for 208 yards would be a great day for some SEC teams but it was rather pedestrian compared to some of the video game-like numbers that the Florida native has produced in 2020.

The reason for Jones' success and corresponding draft rise has been his accuracy and consistency. According to TruMedia stats, there are zero routes thrown that Jones is performing below average compared to his peers. Alabama's longest receiving play of the day went for 23 yards. Coming into the weekend, the Crimson Tide had a passing play of at least 35 yards in every game this season. There are still concerns about Jones' mobility and footwork in the pocket but, as a pure passer, there are few in this class as talented.

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

Sanders completed 20-of-30 pass attempts for 347 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. On the second offensive play of the game, the quarterback found receiver Dillon Stoner wide open along the boundary for a 75-yard touchdown pass. The second touchdown pass to Stoner was a fade that should have gone closer to the back pylon. The third and final touchdown pass also went to Stoner, who was hit in stride across the field.

Sanders does not need to be in a rush to leave for the draft. He has plenty of time to work on his craft. In six of eight games, the sophomore from Texas has thrown at least one interception. There are plenty of qualities that excite talent evaluators but the turnovers need to be worked out of his play.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Thompson-Robinson had six incompletions, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Two of those touchdowns had more to do with his receiver's ability after the catch. In the third quarter, Thompson-Robinson's eyes started right and worked back to the seam where he threaded a pass to open tight end Greg Dulcich for a 69-yard touchdown.

The Nevada native has a solid arm but is intriguing because of his mobility. The NFL has seen an influx of dual-threat signal callers capable of extending the play when the pocket breaks down. For a team looking to have that versatility, the junior fits the description. There is still plenty to learn in regards to comfort in the pocket and processing but natural athletic ability can not be taught.

Kyle Trask, Florida

It was a night to forget for Trask and the Gators. The outcome was Florida's second loss of the season and the disappearance of any sliver of College Football Playoff hope. Trask threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. His successful plays were not necessarily a stroke of football brilliance either.

On one of his two touchdown passes, wide receiver Jacob Copeland gave a subtle shove to the defensive back and worked underneath to secure the score. The other touchdown pass was a screen to wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who did most of the work after the catch. Trask threw a pick six to true freshman cornerback Eli Ricks, who spied the quarterback and jumped an inside route.

The Texas native did register his first rushing touchdown of the season. It was just his seventh rushing touchdown in three seasons. According to TruMedia, his weakness has been medium and deep routes breaking towards the boundary. He has been below average in that situation this season but those attempts have accounted for just 3.2% of his total throws. His efficiency on underneath routes has been red hot.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is widely regarded as the top quarterback prospect available in the 2021 NFL Draft. Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson, and North Dakota State's Trey Lance are the second tier of quarterbacks. Beyond those four, Trask, along with the aforementioned Jones, enters the conversation. There is a ceiling for his draft stock because of his lack of mobility.

Zach Wilson, BYU

With Lawrence and Fields off the slate, Wilson had an opportunity to gain some ground in the early round quarterback discussion. Unfortunately, the San Diego State game was not shown in primetime nationally. Wilson had a solid outing, completing 26-of-35 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns.

According to TruMedia, the junior from Utah is above average on nearly all routes thrown with the exception of crossing patterns and comebacks. Those have accounted for 9.1% of his attempts this season. No one is going to confuse Wilson for Kyler Murray or Lamar Jackson but he has more than enough speed to get yardage on the ground. It will be interesting to see how he measures at the NFL combine. Listed at 6-foot-3, many believe that the quarterback will be closer to 6-foot-1. That is not a limiting factor but it is a shade under ideal by traditional standards.