The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here and this year it is taking place in Cleveland. That setting is more exciting than last year's, which was virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic and took place in NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's basement.

Goodell's basement was full of candy (a lot of M&M's) and it also notably featured a comfortable chair he eventually found himself sitting in for the later rounds. That now famous chair has traveled all the way to Cleveland.

The commissioner sat down with Michael Strahan for an interview on "Good Morning America" on Thursday and gave the interview in the chair. He then revealed that it will be in Cleveland on Thursday night for the draft.

"You know I got really used to [this chair] last year, it was fun to have it and a lot of people said 'Let's bring it back,' so we're gonna have fans sitting in it tonight. Should be a lot of fun," Goodell told Strahan.

Ian Rapoport also reported the chair would be headed to The Land before the reveal, tweeting, "Remember the chair that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sat in while in his basement during the draft last year? Turns out… that chair is headed to Cleveland! Maybe it'll be backstage… and could turn up elsewhere throughout the week."

During the GMA interview, Goodell discussed more than just the chair he was sitting in and emphasized his excitement about having fans back at an NFL event.

"The thing we missed the most from the 2020 season ... were fans. We all felt the lack of energy without the fans," he said.

A total of 50,000 fans will be at the draft this year, which will take place in multiple -- mostly outdoor -- locations in Cleveland.