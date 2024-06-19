Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has torn the ACL in her left knee, the team announced Wednesday. Brink's injury will sideline her for the remainder of the season, and also rule her out for the 2024 Paris Olympics where she was set to represent the United States' 3x3 squad.

The injury occurred during the Sparks' loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. With 6:25 remaining in the opening quarter, Brink was driving against Sun forward Brionna Jones and lost her footing. She went down awkwardly and immediately grabbed her leg in pain.

With the help of some teammates, Brink was able to get on her feet and limp off the court, though she eventually needed to be carried to the locker room.

Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has already made a big impact for the Sparks. Entering Tuesday, she was averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

Fellow Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson could be asked to pick up the slack in Brink's absence. Jackson, drafted just two picks after Brink, just climbed to No. 3 in CBS Sports' WNBA rookie rankings.