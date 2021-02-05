Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will throw for NFL teams on Feb. 12 rather than participating in Clemson's Pro Day roughly three weeks later, according to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo. The reason for the schedule alteration is so that a newly discovered left shoulder labrum injury can be repaired in time for Lawrence to join his new team post-draft.

Lawrence is right-handed so it is not an injury to his throwing arm. The Georgia native has been one of the most anticipated NFL Draft prospects in quite some time since leading the Tigers to a College Football Playoff championship victory over Alabama as a freshman. There was even public conversation about whether or not he should sit out a year or two of college football to prevent a potential injury. Lawrence opted to continue playing with his teammates during a COVID-19 pandemic where he would have an easily justified reason for sitting out.

The quarterback's completion percentage rose and he threw for 3,000 yards, 24 touchdowns in each of his three seasons at Clemson. In his final season, the junior completed 231-of-334 passes for 3,153 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. In addition, he rushed 68 times for 203 yards and eight touchdowns.

The presumptive No. 1 overall selection by the Jaguars will be absent, but Clemson should still have several talented prospects on display, including wide receiver Cornell Powell, running back Travis Etienne and offensive tackle Jackson Carman.

For most of the season, it appeared that the Jets would hold the rights to the No. 1 overall selection but Jacksonville lingered. In the final month of the regular season, New York won two games, which allowed the 1-15 Jaguars to swoop in and nab the top pick.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.