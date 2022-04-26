My Top 300 prospect rankings for the 2022 NFL have landed. This is the culmination of hundreds of hours of film sessions over the past half-year, watching and evaluating hundreds of prospects in preparation for the draft.

For a quick primer on my grading system, it's constructed as follows -- grades in five categories I deem most important to each position, weighed from most important to least important. That combination of grades equates to a prospect's "raw grade." But we're not done. After that, I add "position addition" at each spot -- and this is another subjective part of the process -- based on how valuable I view each position. For full transparency, here's how I rank the importance (and supply/demand) of each position on the field in today's NFL.

Quarterback Offensive tackle Edge rusher Wide receiver Cornerback Interior offensive line Interior defensive line Safety Tight end Linebacker Running back

Keep that in mind when you're noticing loads of receivers, edge rushers, offensive tackles, and corners in this list and not nearly as many tight ends, linebackers and running backs (the latter receive no position addition at all!). If you have any questions on any prospect listed below (or maybe one that isn't), reach out to me on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram @ChrisTrapasso. We'll talk. Let's get to it!

1. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

3. Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

4. Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

5. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

6. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

7. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

8. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

9. Drake London, WR, USC

10. Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State



I'll write to the surprises. Hamilton's "slower" 40 time doesn't bother me because he does not lack speed on the field. And at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, he's sudden and explosive after changing directions. Smart, too. A healthy Stingley is an All-Pro at the NFL level. The traits and advanced cornerbacking skills are through the roof. Willis is the only quarterback in this class with potential superstar capabilities, and London has enough wiggle to get open at the NFL level decent regularity. He's not just a rebounder either. He plays with seismic YAC talent. Ebiketie checked all the boxes for what I want in an edge rusher in today's NFL. He's got it all.

11. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

12. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

13. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

14. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

15. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

16. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

17. Daxton Hill, CB, Michigan

18. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

19. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

20. Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa

21. Jalen Pitre, CB, Baylor

22. Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College

23. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

24. George Pickens, WR, Georgia

25. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

26. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

27. George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

28. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

29. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

30. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

31. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

32. Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

Booth has nickel cornerback twitch and explosion at quality perimeter cornerback size, and his pass-disruption radius is the size of a World Cup-caliber goaltender. Moore has been a draft crush for me from the jump. Complete wideout. McCreary would be in the running for CB1 status if he were a tick faster with slightly longer arms, and Hill is a slot defender -- very valuable today! -- not strictly a safety. He provides a touch more length and natural coverage skills than Pitre, although they're very similar.

I have Olave lower than most because his minimal YAC ability lowers his ceiling, and he's super skinny. Pickens has No. 1-wideout traits in a large, decently well-proportioned body, and I love his nasty demeanor on the perimeter. Cine's coverage skills are stellar for a big-hitting safety, and the same is true for Brisker, another freaky athlete out of Penn State.

Round 2

33. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

34. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

35. Logan Hall, DL, Houston

36. Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia

37. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

38. Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

49. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

40. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

41. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

42. Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

43. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

44. David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

45. Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

46. Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati

47. Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma

48. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

49. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

50. Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss

51. Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

52. Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

53. Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State

54. Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh

55. Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis

56. Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

57. Max Mitchell, OL, Louisiana

58. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

59. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

60. Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State

61. Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

62. Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M

63. Cam Jurgens, OL, Nebraska

64. Cam Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State

In this prospect collection are a litany of prospects who'll be picked in the first round, and I'll give my reasoning why I'm slightly lower on them than the consensus. Johnson's hype got out of control after one Senior Bowl practice. He has good, not great always-on pass-rushing moves, and he rushes high without much bend around the corner. Everything else about his game is quality, which graded early in the second round in my system.

Walker is simply a project. A very large and athletic one at that, but a project. He doesn't have any discernible pass-rushing moves around the corner and is not flexible when trying to flatten to the quarterback. He's incredibly boom or bust. Davis isn't quite as dynamic as a pass-rusher as I'd want in a first-round nose tackle but is a tremendous run defender and does move exceptionally well for his size. Lloyd is rangy and aggressive and plays with his hair on fire. Love that. He's a little leggy and his change-of-direction skill worries me in his projection as a coverage defender. However, many big-time linebackers were drafted on Day Two, and Lloyd could be the next one. The coverage inexperience is a ding on his resume as a prospect, though.

As for sleepers I love in this range: Joseph from Illinois is incredibly rangy, he just needs to trust his eyes at the next level. Muma is a ready-to-go, three-down linebacker. Hayes is the best pass-blocking guard in the class and probably best-suited for a man/gap scheme in the NFL. Sanders feels a lot like Randy Gregory, and Smith from Ohio State is a hand-work master at an almost identical size to Thibodeaux. Jurgens is nearly as athletic as LInderbaum and just as nasty.

Round 3

65. Obinna Eze, OT, TCU

66. Adam Anderson, EDGE, Georgia

67. Rasheed Walker, OL, Penn State

68. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

69. Logan Bruss, OL, Wisconsin

70. Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas

71. Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

72. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

73. Cordale Flott, CB, LSU

74. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

75. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

76. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

77. Luiji Vilain, EDGE, Wake Forest

78. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

79. Nick Cross, S, Maryland

80. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

81. Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

82. Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest

83. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

84. Sterling Weatherford, S, Miami (Ohio)

85. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

86. Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky

87. Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

88. Joshua Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

89. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

90. Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee

91. Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

92. Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

93. Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA

94. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

95. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

96. DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

97. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

98. Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa

99. Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon

100. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

101. Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia

102. Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah

103. Matt Waletzko, OL, North Dakota

104. Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga

105. JT Woods, S, Baylor

106. Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Anderson didn't meet expectations at Georgia in 2021. The traits are first-round caliber. He converts speed to mammoth power and is as bendy as they come around the corner. Eze is a smooth operator in pass protection with incredible length. Brown from Arkansas is one of the most savvy zone corners in the class with requisite size.

Ruckert is my TE1 because of the completeness of his game. He will be a better pro than he was in college. Blocking, athleticism, catch radius, separation skill, it's all there. Thornton was initially billed as a burner only because of the sub 4.30 time in the 40. He's a fundamentally sound route runner and catches it effortlessly away from his frame. The discount -- but faster -- Olave if you will. My top three RBs are as expected, although most have Hall ahead of Spiller and Walker. They all graded super close.

I will not be surprised in least when Jones from Southern Utah is a franchise left tackle in a few seasons. He has serious traits and nastiness at the position.

Round 4

107. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

108. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

109. Lecitus Smith, IOL, Virginia Tech

110. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

111. Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB

112. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

113. Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, LSU

114. Dawson Deaton, OL, Texas Tech

115. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

116. Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee

117. Isaiah Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

118. Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

119. Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M

120. Percy Butler, S, Louisiana

121. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

122. Esezi Otomewo, EDGE, Minnesota

123. Dohnovan West, IOL, Arizona State

124. Zonovan Knight, RB, NC State

125. Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame

126. Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State

127. Micheal Clemons, EDGE, Texas A&M

128. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

129. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee

130. Cameron Goode, EDGE/LB, California

131. JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska

132. Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana

133. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

134. Curtis Brooks, DL, Minnesota

135. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

136. Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU

137. Zamir White, RB, Georgia

138. James Cook, RB, Georgia

139. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

140. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

141. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

142. Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State

143. Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

144. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

145. Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

Harris from Alabama absolutely flies. Wish he was a better, more reliable tackler. And he's not quite as disruptive in coverage as his athletic profile would indicate. Uwazurike is a truly versatile defensive lineman who can win in a multitude of ways in any position along the line of scrimmage.

Rodriguez doesn't have insane suddenness or overall speed. He defeats blocks like a champ and is very comfortable in coverage. His instincts are fantastic reading his keys against the run too.

Domann and McFadden are such good football players with requisite athletic traits to excel at the next level as three-down defenders. Goode is a deep sleeper edge rusher with serious burst/bend around the corner and some maneuvers with his hands to win. Woolen is a buzzed-about prospect because he's 6-4 with sub 4.30 speed. He's crazy raw as a coverage player and lacks the twitch needed to quickly transition to the NFL level. He's going to have issues staying in phase with pro receivers at the next level.

Durant from South Carolina State is the super-confident, twitchy and explosive small-school cornerback I'd want in my secondary. He's always around the ball.

Round 5

146. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma

147. David Bell, WR, Purdue

148. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

149. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland

150. Leon O'Neal, S, Texas A&M

151. Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma

152. Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

153. D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State

154. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

155. Travis Jones, DL, UConn

156. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

157. Cordell Volson, OL, North Dakota State

158. Spencer Burford, OL, UTSA

159. Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama

160. Dallis Flowers, CB, Pittsburg State

161. Quentin Lake, S, UCLA

162. Zyon Gilbert, CB, Florida Atlantic

163. Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo

164. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

165. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

166. Joshua Ezeudu, OL, North Carolina

167. Nazeeh Johnson, S, Marshall

168. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

169. EJ Perry, QB, Brown

170. Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State

171. Delarrin Turner-Yell, S ,Oklahoma

172. Cade Mays, IOL, Tennesee

173. DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky

174. Chasen Hines, OL, LSU

175. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

176. Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State

177. Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

178. Smoke Monday, S, Auburn

179. Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin

180. Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan

181. Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

182. Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky

183. Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State

184. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

185. Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss

Bell was such a difficult evaluation. He gave me smaller Laviska Shenault vibes. Ran slower than expected but absorbs contact like a heavyweight fighter and tracks it like a Mike Evans type. My system didn't love his lack of premier athleticism. Jackson from Appalachian State would be considered a Day Two pick by most if he was a little bigger with more coverage chops. Lake from UCLA and Flowers from Pittsburg State are two fast defensive backs with major upside because of how rapidly they cover ground on the field.

Plenty of quality backs in this group for me -- Pierce is a lightning bolt with tree trunks for legs. Strong is a Raheem Mostert clone and Ealy plays bigger than any other "small" back I've watched in a long time.

Round 6

186. Gerrit Prince, TE, Florida Atlantic

187. Jean Delance, OT, Florida

188. Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

189. Danny Gray, WR, SMU

190. Kalia Davis, DL, UCF

191. Damone Clark, LB, LSU

192. Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (Ohio)

193. Max Borghi, RB, Washington State

194. Trestan Ebner, RB, Baylor

195. Kolby Harvell-Peel, S, Oklahoma State

196. Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa

197. Cole Kelley, QB, Southeastern Louisiana

198. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

199. Zachary Carter, EDGE, Florida

200. Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State

201. Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State

202. Jayden Peevy, DL, Texas A&M

203. Jeremiah Moon, LB, Florida

204. Dane Belton, S, Iowa

205. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

206. Ja'Tyre Carter, OL, Southern

207. Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

208. Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech

209. Josh Johnson, WR, Tulsa

210. Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan

211. Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech

212. Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky

213. ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina

214. Demetrius Taylor, DL, Appalachian State

215. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

216. Tyree Johnson, EDGE, Texas A&M

217. Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA

218. Cade Otton, TE, Washington

219. Marquan McCall, DL, Kentucky

220. Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, USC

221. Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State

222. Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn

223. Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

224. Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina

225. Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson

226. Ellis Brooks, LB, Penn State

227. Kyle Phillips, WR, UCLA

228. Nick Zakelj, OL, Fordham

229. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

230. Otito Ogbonnia, DL, UCLA

Prince from UAB is a big receiver with a tight end label. Fun pass-catcher with serious juice. Borghi and Ebner are two of my favorite dual-threat backs in this class. Dixon from Nicholls State was a classic "X" receiver who ran a variety of routes off the vertical route tree and plays to his 6-3 frame. Just lacks burst off the snap.

Johnson from Tulsa has a case for the most nuanced route runner in the class, it's the YAC area where he lacks, and he's spindly without loads of downfield speed.

Dulcich simply didn't do it for me. He is so linear, especially after he catches the football. And he didn't test nearly as well as the hype. I love the ball-tracking skills though. Taylor from Appalachian State is a unique inside-outside rusher with a stocky frame, a nasty bull rush and some counter moves to his game as a rusher. McClain from Auburn is a naturally athletic middle linebacker who sifts through traffic outstandingly and has some coverage upside.

Round 7

231. Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina

232. Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU

233. Christian Benford, CB, Villanova

234. Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

235. Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor

236. Eric Johnson, DL, Missouri State

237. Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State

238. Snoop Conner, RB, Ole Miss

239. Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

240. Tre Turner, WR, Virginia Tech

241. Ben Brown, OL, Ole Miss

242. Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State

243. Bryant Koback, RB, Toledo

244. Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M

245. DaMarcus Fields, CB, Texas Tech

246. Brad Hawkins, S, Michigan

247. Luke Tenuta, OL, Virginia Tech

248. Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State

249. Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State

250. Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State

251. Thomas Booker, DL, Stanford

252. James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech

253. Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon

254. Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska

255. Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan

256. Abram Smith, RB, Baylor

257. Dareke Young, WR, Lenoir-Rhyne

258. Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State

259. Sam Webb, CB, Missouri Western

260. Michael Maietti, OL, Missouri

261. Jerreth Sterns, WR, Western Kentucky

262. Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

263. Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame

Given what I saw on film, how he tested, and the essentially zero buzz about him during the pre-draft process, Thompkins from Utah State might be the most captivating receiver prospect in this class. He's tiny -- a few tenths of an inch under 5-7 and 167 pounds -- but was magnificently productive in college -- 102 catches, 1,704 yards, 10 touchdowns in 2021 -- and showcased legitimately refined wideout skills on the field.

Conner from Ole Miss is a dynamic bruiser of a back who will enter the NFL without much mileage. Watson has supreme length and some flashes of press-coverage brilliance on film. Bellinger tested like a high-caliber athlete. I didn't see that on film. Austin is worth a late-round selection due to his big-time explosiveness he showed on film and at the combine. He's just raw in terms of creating separation and some of the other finer details of playing the receiver position.

Priority UFAs

264. Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri

265. Justin Hall, WR, Ball State

266. Justin Shaffer, OL, Georgia

267. D'Vonte Price, RB, Florida International

268. Tay Martin, WR, Oklahoma State

269 .Devin Cochran, OL, Georgia Tech

270. CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon

271. De'Montre Tuggle, RB, Ohio

272. Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina

273. Bamidele Olaseni, OT, Utah

274. Jaquarii Roberson, WR, Wake Forest

275. Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah

276. Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU

277. Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

278. Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami

280. Vederian Lowe, OL, Illinois

279. Aaron Shampklin, RB, Harvard

281. Andrew Stueber, OL, Michigan

282. Zander Horvath, RB, Purdue

283. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DL, Notre Dame

284. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

285. Christopher Allen, EDGE, Alabama

286. Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas

287. Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC

288. Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa

289. Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU

290. Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State

291. Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson

292. Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss

293. Zack VanValkenberg, EDGE, Iowa

294. Isaih Pacheco, RB, Rutgers

295. Chance Campbell, LB, Ole Miss

296. Alec Lindstrom, IOL, Boston College

297. David Anenih, EDGE, Houston

298. Jesse Luketa, LB, Penn State

299. Connor Heyward, TE, Michigan State

300. Zachary Thomas, OL, San Diego State