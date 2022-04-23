It's the big guys that headline the 2022 NFL Draft class. It's very possible the first five players off the board could be either offensive or defensive linemen. The pass-rushers in particular are an interesting group, and Aidan Hutchinson has headlined mock drafts for the past few months. However, there's another late riser who is no longer a secret.

Georgia's Travon Walker has a legitimate chance to be the No. 1 overall pick next week. The versatile defensive lineman was a major player in the Bulldogs' 2021 National Championship, as he led Georgia with 36 quarterback hurries, and was tied for second on the team with six sacks. He played 56% of total snaps last season, which was the most of any Georgia defensive lineman.

Walker really started to climb draft boards after the NFL combine, as he flashed his athleticism and ran a 4.51 40-yard dash -- which was the third fastest of all defensive linemen. This week, Walker had a Q&A with CBS Sports, where he answered questions about his position, his strengths and who he wants to be at the next level.

The NFL Draft is less than a week away. How are you feeling, has it sunk in yet?

Walker: It definitely has sunk in. I'm just taking it all in right now. It's been a great experience and I'm ready to see how it plays out in the end.

What would being selected No. 1 overall mean to you?

Walker: That would truly be a blessing, that's one of the things that growing up as a kid, everyone dreams of going No. 1 in the NFL Draft. But if it were to happen to me it would truly be a blessing, and I would just take it all in and get ready for work.

You've played a bunch of different positions in high school and had a versatile role at Georgia. Where are you most comfortable on the defensive line?

Walker: I feel I'm most comfortable at defensive end. 5-technique, 6-technique.

Tell me about this NFL Draft partnership with USAA, the Official NFL Salute to Service Partner.

Walker: My dad, he was a marine when I was a really young kid and just him -- the way he molded me, brought me up, really meant a lot to me. Just the structure of how my dad -- I always woke up early just naturally because my dad, he'd be up early cooking breakfast or whatever, go ahead and get my day started and I feel like that helped me transition to the football side of things because when I got into college, I was having 6 a.m.'s, things of that nature, and I was already prepared for it just because of how I came up as a kid with my dad.

What do you think your strengths are as a prospect, what makes you special?

Walker: I definitely would have to say my athleticism, versatility, speed, power -- and the game of football -- I'm a very smart kid, I've been playing since I was 7-years-old so I know the game of football like the back of my hand.

Who would you compare yourself to in the NFL?

Walker: If I had to compare myself to somebody I would probably say like a Myles Garrett. Just because his body size.

Give me your pitch. Why should a team draft Travon Walker?

Walker: Because I'm a guy that's going to come in, work my tail off, do whatever the coaches ask me to do. I'll also become a leader as I grow with the team, and just the connection with the team, I'm one of those type of players that once I get comfortable with the environment, I'll definitely be one of those people that they look to for the leader role.