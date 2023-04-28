The Seattle Seahawks shocked the NFL world in 2022 by making the playoffs after shipping quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. They did this thanks to an incredible draft class. John Schneider appears to be on his way to building another impressive class, grabbing Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 overall, and then the first wide receiver off the board, Jaxon Smith-Njigba out of Ohio State, at No. 20 overall.

Despite sharing a wide receiver room with first-rounders Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in 2021, Smith-Njigba set single-season school records in catches (95) and receiving yards (1,606). A hamstring injury limited Smith-Njigba to just three games played last season, but that didn't stop him from being a first-round selection.

With C.J. Stroud and Smith-Njigba being selected on opening night, this is the first time a Big Ten school has produced a first-round QB and WR in the same draft in the Common Draft Era. Against Utah in the Rose Bowl the season before last, Smith-Njigba caught 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Stroud threw for 573 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in that 48-45 win for the Buckeyes.

Seattle has a loaded wide receiving corps with D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Dee Eskridge and now Smith-Njigba. Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Smith-Njigba, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

NFL Draft grade: B

"The Seahawks needed to get help at the receiver spot and they are getting a guy some consider the best in the class. I don't, but he's a good player. He will help Geno Smith a bunch to go with D.J. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett." -- Pete Prisco

Join us for live 2023 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft tracker. Also check out Pete Prisco's NFL Draft grades for every first-round pick and subscribe to the "With the First Pick" podcast for nightly recaps, winners and losers and more from Kansas City.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba draft profile

Age: 21

21 Hometown : Rockwall, Texas

: Rockwall, Texas Interesting fact: His 347 receiving yards in the Rose Bowl were the most in school history, most in bowl game history, second-most in Big Ten history and fifth-most in NCAA Division I history

His 347 receiving yards in the Rose Bowl were the most in school history, most in bowl game history, second-most in Big Ten history and fifth-most in NCAA Division I history CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 19 overall | No. 2 WR | 89.30 rating (Long-term starter)

NFL Combine measurements/results

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 196 lbs | Arms: 30 1/2" | Hands: 9"

40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds (unofficial pro day time)

4.48 seconds (unofficial pro day time) 3-cone drill: 6.57 seconds

6.57 seconds 20-yard shuttle: 3.93 seconds

3.93 seconds Broad jump: 10 feet, 5 inches

10 feet, 5 inches Vertical jump: 35 inches

NFL comparison

Christian Kirk JAC • WR • #13 TAR 133 REC 84 REC YDs 1108 REC TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

Scouting report

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a smaller, spindly WR with quality fluidity on the field. He's not an elite athlete and doesn't have much power through contact in his routes or after the catch. He creates space with some wiggle and how quicky he flips into top gear once the ball is in his hands. He glides around the field and away from defenders. He also had a knack for reeling in the difficult grab but is not a high-leaping, contested-catch monster; more of a tremendous ball-tracker. He has savvy YAC skills, deceptive speed, and ultra-reliable hands to be a big-time playmaker in the NFL despite not possessing supreme athletic gifts.

Strengths

Savvy YAC specialty

Glides around the field

Uncanny ability to flip it into top gear in an instant

Ball-tracking downfield is elite

Weaknesses

Not a supreme athlete

Spindly frame likely destined for a slot-only role in NFL

Lacks length and power

College stats, accolades

Year Games Rec Yards YPC TDs 2022* 3 5 23 1.5 0 2021 13 95 1606 16.9 9 2020 7 10 49 4.9 1

*Smith-Njigba only played three games last season because of a hamstring injury.

Honors

2021: Rose Bowl game MVP

2021: Third-team All-American (Associated Press)



Notable statistics

2021: Set single-season school records in catches (95) and receiving yards (1,606) while sharing a wide receiver room with a pair of first-round picks in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave

2021: 1,606 receiving yards broke 20-year-old Big Ten record

2021: Set Rose Bowl records with 347 receiving yards and 15 receptions

2021: His 347 receiving yards in the Rose Bowl were the most in school history, most in bowl game history, second-most in Big Ten history and fifth-most in NCAA Division I history

2021: Closed season with five straight 100-yard receiving games

High school: Rockwall (Rockwall, Texas)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9856)

National: 29 | WR: 5 | Texas: 5

High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps), second-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), All-American (USA Today and Sports Illustrated), first-team All-State (MaxPreps), first team All-Area (Dallas Morning News), Texas Gatorade Football Player of the Year, All-American Bowl selection

Check out Jaxon Smith-Njigba's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.